DaVita Emphasized Holistic Care for Kidney Patients and Teammates in 2022

Company highlights major milestones achieved over the past year

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DaVita recognizes the impact its employees, known as teammates, had on kidney care in 2022. Over the last year, DaVita made strides in innovation and clinical excellence while uplifting the communities it serves.

"For more than 20 years, DaVita has been committed to making a lasting, positive impact on health care and the lives we touch along the way," says Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. "As I reflect on the incredible contributions made by our teammates in 2022, I'm proud to work alongside dedicated individuals who believe in our vision to deliver transformative, holistic care to our patients."

In 2023, DaVita will continue its work to help support equitable access to care for its patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey.

"From prioritizing optimal modality starts for our patients to working to help improve access to transplantation, we will continue raising the bar for what kidney care can be," Rodriguez added.

Following are key highlights of the achievements DaVita teammates made in 2022.

Improving the lives of patients

More than 92,000 DaVita patients were referred for a transplant at least once by the end of 2022, resulting in the provider's highest referral rate ever.

Approximately 7,800 DaVita patients received a kidney transplant, resulting in its highest number of annual transplants ever.

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) and home hemodialysis (HHD) patients increasingly used connected cyclers and DaVita's patented technology, DaVita Care Connect®, enabling more convenient access to home treatment data and two-way communication with their care team.

DaVita Clinical Research launched the Chronic Kidney Disease & Rare Disease Network to include more sites of care that provide greater opportunities for participation, while also enhancing diversity in the research population.

Kidney Smart developed a Home Edition class that expanded its home modality-specific education to further address both HHD and PD modality options.

More than 31,300 people participated in a Kidney Smart® class—another record-setting year of engagement for the kidney disease education program.

To further develop DaVita's nephrology nursing talent pipeline, DaVita's nursing team established a strategy that allows aspiring student nurses to complete their practicum hours in DaVita® dialysis centers and immerse in the day-to-day caregiver experience. Student nurses who are hired as graduate nurses at DaVita can continue their nephrology specialty learning through a hands-on, 12-month transition-to-practice curriculum.

Advancing innovation in kidney care

DaVita Venture Group continued its support of innovations that have the potential to transform care for patients at different stages of their kidney care journey, including:

DaVita Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) extended the benefits of integrated care to over 33,000 new patients, including those with chronic kidney disease and ESKD.

DaVita IKC launched multiple new value-based care programs, including two national health plan partnerships, multiple regional health plan and provider partnerships, and participation in 11 Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting programs with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

DaVita IKC established value-based partnerships with approximately 2,200 nephrologists to support clinical and financial alignment and to assist in achieving best-in-class clinical outcomes.

Enriching communities around the world

DaVita strengthened its investments in economic mobility.

DaVita continued its work to support health equity for its patients, and in 2022, piloted interventions focused on culturally-relevant patient education, cultural humility training for teammates, physician engagement and community outreach.

DaVita was one of the first companies to earn Management Leadership for Tomorrow's Black Equity at Work Certification

DaVita continued to collaborate with community organizations that support kidney patients and help advance health equity.

DaVita teammates tracked 24,000 volunteer hours and supported 1,600 causes through giving and volunteerism initiatives.

DaVita demonstrated its commitment to environmental stewardship.

DaVita's first Move It with Purpose event raised over $650,000 to benefit Bridge of Life, a nonprofit founded by DaVita with international programs supporting the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.

56 DaVita nurses were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®.

Javier Rodriguez was named as one of was named as one of the Denver Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs

DaVita received other notable awards and recognitions, including:

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2022, DaVita served 200,000 patients at 2,776 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 352 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has worked collaboratively to help propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

