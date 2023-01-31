Laura Geller Beauty's Signature Foundation Is Granted The National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition

The brand's Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation makes history by becoming the first makeup product to be recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Geller Beauty, the industry leader in mature skin makeup, is excited to announce that its signature Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation is the first makeup product to receive the National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition and is also partnering with the National Rosacea Society.

The NPF Seal of Recognition highlights products that have been created or intended to be non-irritating to skin and/or joints impacted by psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, severe sensitive skin, or joint mobility limitations. Reviewed by a panel of dermatology and rheumatology experts and people with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, the seal recognizes products that are safe as a part of a daily skincare routine for sensitive skin to severely sensitive skin.

"Years ago, I set out to create a complexion product that was perfect for all skin types and conditions, and accomplishing this goal was no easy feat. I'm so honored that Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation is the first-ever makeup product to earn a seal of recognition from the National Psoriasis Foundation," says veteran makeup artist and brand founder Laura Geller.

A hero product of the brand that has stood the test of time for 20+ years, the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation (available for purchase on LauraGeller.com for $36) has sold over 4 million units since its launch. The award-winning dermatologist-certified formula is created in Italy using the brand's signature baking technique. Swirls of multicolored liquid pigments are baked for 24 hours on terracotta tiles and hand-finished by artisans, resulting in a weightless, buildable coverage with a powder-like finish that sits on top of skin. The foundation is loved by women of all ages and skin types, including celebrities Fran Drescher, Bethenny Frankel, Kathy Najimy, Kyle Richards, and Patricia Heaton.

"Those with sensitive skin types should always look for cosmetics that are hypoallergenic to avoid a reaction in the skin and Laura Geller's Balance-n-Brighten is a great option for that," says Dr. Howard Sobel, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. "This product provides a great balance for those looking to conceal skin irritation and redness without adding toxic ingredients which can further irritate the skin."

Additionally, Laura Geller Beauty is proud to support the National Rosacea Society. Andrew Huff, President & Executive Director, says, "We truly appreciate Laura Geller's support and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship that helps rosacea patients."

With her passion for beauty and natural teaching ability, Laura Geller created her namesake brand to transform professional application into simple techniques for real women of all ages and to create easy-to-use artisanal formulas that deliver exceptional coverage and color. In its determination to celebrate beauty later in life, the brand exclusively features women over 40 in all its advertising and joined forces with entrepreneur and TV personality, Bethenny Frankel, TV legend and activist Fran Drescher, and legendary supermodel Paulina Porizkova for its latest campaigns.

About Laura Geller: Veteran makeup artist Laura Geller founded her namesake beauty brand over 25 years ago with the mission of creating transformational products that put the joy in makeup. With her passion for beauty and natural teaching ability, the Broadway and TV makeup guru translates professional application into simple techniques for real women of all ages. Her easy-to-use artisanal formulas deliver exceptional coverage and color for every skin type and tone. Geller's best-selling Spackle® primer collection and other high-quality makeup products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, and select specialty beauty stores.

About National Psoriasis Foundation: Serving its community through more than 55 years of support, advocacy, research, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit organization representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The NPF mission is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. As part of that effort, NPF created its Patient Navigation Center to offer personalized assistance to everyone with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. In recent years, NPF has funded more than $30 million in research grants and fellowships that help drive discoveries that may lead to better treatments and ultimately a cure.

Learn more at psoriasis.org

About National Rosacea Society: The National Rosacea Society is the world's largest organization dedicated to improving the lives of the estimated 16 million Americans who suffer from this widespread but poorly understood disorder. Its mission is to raise awareness of rosacea, provide public health information on the disorder and support medical research that may lead to improvements in its management, prevention and potential cure.

Learn more at rosacea.org

About Dr. Howard Sobel, MD: Dr. Howard Sobel, MD, operates Sobel Skin, a private practice for dermatology, cosmetic surgery, and aesthetic medicine in the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City. Sobel Skin was a part of the early stages of the medspa / medi-spa evolution in the United States. Dr. Sobel has been a pioneer of the union between dermatology & cosmetic surgery. Over the years, Dr. Sobel has not only been known for his expertise in all aesthetic treatments but as one of the best botox and fillers doctors in New York City. His ability to provide an exceptional outcome never fails, and patients are not only thrilled with their results but also feel younger and rejuvenated after treatment.

