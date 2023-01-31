Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the AmSpa's Medical Spa Show in Las Vegas Feb. 2nd-5th

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP , announces the attendance at the upcoming Medical Spa Show 2023 presented by the American Med Spa Association ("AmSpa") and held at the Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 2nd-5th.

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP) (PRNewswire)

Featuring over 100 vendors, the Medical Spa Show is a premier conference and trade show for non-surgical medical aesthetics. At booth No. 627, Powered by MRP will be showcasing the vast selection of new and pre-owned energy-based devices available on the MRP.io

aesthetic marketplace, including the innovative Lipocel HIFU, high-intensity focused ultrasound system for high-definition body contouring and fat reduction, LUVO Bela MD, skin health platform, Lucent IPL for photo rejuvenation, and MRP QS for removal of tattoos and pigmented lesions.

Started with the mission to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing, Powered by MRP is the first vertically integrated online marketplace featuring new and pre-owned energy-based devices for all aesthetic needs. Users can buy, sell and trade-in their aesthetic devices with transparency, trust and velocity while accessing MRP's online network for full clinical training, education, and service support.

Attending the Medical Spa Show at Powered by MRP's booth (No. 627) will be Scott Carson, Founder & CEO, Dale Koop, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Andrea Pezzano, VP of Marketing, Dr. Austin Cope, MD, MBA, Medical Director, Nathan Lanham, VP of Sales, and Elodie Gourgeon, VP of Clinical and Sales Operations.

"We are eager to be part of the Medical Spa Show 2023 as it gives us an opportunity to share our experience and continue our mission to help medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals through the MRP.io marketplace and our training and education programs," said founder and CEO Scott Carson.

To learn more about Powered by MRP, please visit: mrp.io

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY . Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Powered by MRP