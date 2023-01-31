Prescryptive Health Announces New Language Capabilities to Increase Patient Accessibility

The company's prescription shopping and management experience, myPrescryptive, is now available in Spanish, making it easier for more patients to understand and manage their healthcare.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, today announced new Spanish language access on their mobile-first patient solution, myPrescryptive. Built on blockchain, myPrescryptive gives healthcare consumers ownership of their prescription, delivering pricing options and financial assistance information, pharmacy services like testing and vaccinations, and pharmacy benefit plan information to patients while at their doctor's office, all from their mobile phone.

Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health) (PRNewswire)

According to a recent U.S. Census Bureau report, nearly 1 in 5 people in the U.S. speak a language other than English at home. "Language barriers can lead to miscommunication between a patient and their healthcare team, affecting quality of care, patient safety, and positive outcomes," said Scott Lee, Prescryptive Health's Principal Product Manager. "By providing language options in our mobile solutions, our goal is to help make healthcare work for everyone."

The enhancement is part of Prescryptive's multi-language strategy to provide broader access to their mobile healthcare solutions, including services at local pharmacies, helping improve health outcomes for millions of people. The company is targeting to support more languages spoken in the U.S. by the end of the year, with Vietnamese and Chinese scheduled next.

The enhancement applies to all features in myPrescryptive and offers more patients the opportunity to search for their medications, find the best price, and choose a preferred pharmacy in the language they're most familiar with. Language capabilities include auto-detection of language preference, ability to store language preference to a user's profile, and the option to change language preference.

About Prescryptive Health

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com.

Media Contact:

prescryptive@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prescryptive Health