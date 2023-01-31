Uptake to Present at Geotab Connect 2023

Experts from Uptake will share insights on how predictive maintenance technology can improve fleet operations

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake , a leader in predictive analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS), announced it will take part in Geotab Connect 2023 from Feb. 5-8, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, FL.

Uptake company logo

Jim Rice , Uptake's Senior VP of Transportation, and Jenna Dobrovolny , VP of Marketing, will give a presentation titled "Your Fleet Competes," providing insights into how fleets can maximize their already available data to increase vehicle uptime and efficiency in the face of current industry challenges. The presentation will take place Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on the Marketplace Side Stage.

Additionally, Uptake is co-sponsoring a special event hosted by Assured Telematics (ATI) on Feb. 6 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET in the Orchid Room. The event is a Geotab technology learning and fleet networking opportunity exclusive to ATI customers. Interested customers can register here .

"We are honored to play a prominent role in this year's Geotab Connect," said Kayne Grau, CEO of Uptake. "Predictive maintenance technology is essential to differentiate fleets and connected vehicle companies from their competitors, especially with so many cost pressures bearing down on the industry. We look forward to demonstrating that in a challenging environment, Uptake is part of the solution."

The conference is hosted by Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected vehicles and assets. It brings together many of the world's largest fleets with the latest digital transformation strategies to accelerate cost savings, operational efficiency, safety and sustainability. Attendees can network with more than 50 Geotab Marketplace partners and attend over 70 sessions on thought leadership, leveled strategies and best practices by industry leaders.

Geotab Connect attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with Uptake at the event can still register here or stop by booth A2. Get ready for the show by discovering how using predictive maintenance insights can help fleets. Learn more in the new eBook made in partnership with Geotab. Download here .

About Uptake

Uptake is a leader in predictive analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS), working to translate data into smarter operations. Driven by industrial data science, Uptake enables and delivers actionable insights that predict truck and component failure, optimize parts and maintenance strategies, and visualize cost information with more than 45 patents, almost 200 data science models and recognition by Gartner, Verdantix, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes. Uptake is based in Chicago. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

