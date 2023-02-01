GenXFinancial's Super OSJ, Innovative Financial Group, adds 16 new advisors with 950 million in assets during 2022.

Innovative Financial Group(IFG) the Largest Super-OSJ Affiliated with Advisor Group's Royal Alliance continues growth through recruiting and acquisitions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GenXFinancial Family of Companies (GenX), a premier wealth management firm specializing in continuity, succession planning and facilitating growth for NextGen financial professionals, added 16 advisors with a combined annual revenue of $7.5 million and client assets of over $950 million to their OSJ, Innovative Financial Group (IFG), in 2022. The new advisors include eight that joined and launched their own firms, as well as two that joined for succession planning and will ultimately sell their business to other affiliated IFG advisors.

GenX's largest and core business, Innovative Financial Group (IFG), was founded by industry veterans Brian Heapps and Robert Mitchell in 2017, now oversees over $9 billion in client assets, supervises 190 financial professionals in 47 States, and is the largest Super-OSJ within Advisor Group's subsidiary, Royal Alliance Associates.

"The Super-OSJ business model has evolved into the ideal destination for independent financial advisors who want to own their own firms, while also looking for back-office support to run their businesses and scale their firms quickly," said Brian Heapps. "At IFG we are able to offer advisors top payouts with access to resources they wouldn't be able to access on their own, such as payroll and benefits services for their staff, acquisition opportunities to grow, and an immediate firm backed continuity plan to protect the value of their business."

In supporting 190 advisors across the country, IFG has created a team of experts that provides advisors with access to back office resources ranging from compliance, business processing, payroll and benefits, to business development opportunities through their turnkey acquisition platform and facilitated peer-to-peer networking groups. This is combined with the support of Advisor Group and their national independent broker dealer Royal Alliance, that makes up one of the largest networks of independent advisors in the country.

"We saw two trends in 2022, NextGen advisors looking to break away from their existing firm to launch their own firms, and older advisors approaching retirement without a succession plan looking for a NextGen advisor to partner with." Malcolm Thomas, Head of Business Development. "With our SellMyFinancialPractice platform we are able to pair these advisors' approaching retirement with an IFG affiliated NextGen advisor and create succession plans to transition the business and ensure their clients are taken care of for generations to come."

The GenXFinancial Family of Companies is helping create the roadmap for how financial firms are built and advice is delivered to clients. Under the leadership of Brian Heapps, The GenXFinancial Family of Companies includes: MyRemoteFA, Innovative Financial Group, and SellMyFinancialPractice. Providing comprehensive solutions for advisors and clients. Committed to building the future of financial advising by providing advisors with the tools and resources they need to succeed in this ever-changing industry. Constantly innovating and finding new ways to build lasting financial firms and serve clients better.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (833) 411-6932

