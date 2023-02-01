PGT Trucking Named to the 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For® Top 20

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. , Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, has secured its first Best Fleets to Drive For® Top 20 recognition from Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge.

PGT Trucking, Inc. has been recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For. (PRNewswire)

Launched in 2008, Best Fleets to Drive For is the only annual program dedicated to uncovering the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry. This prestigious award recognizes the top for-hire trucking companies that provide outstanding work environments for their professional truck drivers. The overall winners in the large and small fleet categories will be named during the annual TCA convention in March.

"PGT Trucking's Core Values of People, Stewardship, Integrity, Excellence and Innovation are essential components of our strong culture," said PGT President Gregg Troian. "For more than 40 years, our CEO Pat Gallagher has advocated that we are in the people business, and that who we are as an organization is so much more than trucking. We invest in our employees at all levels – they are PGT's greatest asset – and platforms like Best Fleets to Drive For give us the opportunity to continually review our programs, make improvements and evolve our industry."

To be considered for the Best Fleets program, companies had to be nominated by one of their professional drivers and undergo a thorough evaluation process consisting of a detailed questionnaire, leadership interviews and driver surveys. Fleets were judged on several categories, including overall compensation, health benefits, safety programs, performance management, professional development, career opportunities and more. This year, over 165 fleets were nominated, with a record-breaking 95 fleets named as finalists.

"This award recognizes PGT's commitment to provide a safe and rewarding lifestyle for our Proud Professional Drivers," added Troian. "We will continue to focus on developing innovative programs and utilizing the most advanced technology and equipment to lead the Future of Flatbed®, furthering our objective to enhance the work/life balance for our drivers."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of Flatbed®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com .

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: kirvine@pgttrucking.com

Celebrating 40 Years! (PRNewsfoto/PGT Trucking Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.