The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia

The Progress Project by Hyundai Provides Financial Support to Black-Owned Local Businesses Near Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America – a New Dedicated EV and Battery Manufacturing Plant in Bryan County, Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.

Vanessa Perez, Hyundai Motor America, Jesse Dillon, vice president of business development, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Elbi Elm, owner, The Culturist Union, Latecka Moore-Early, owner, Luxe the Salon, Michael Roberson, owner, Savannah Sauce Company, Angela Hendrix, vice president of marketing and public relations, Savannah Economic Development Authority in Savannah, Ga. on January 24, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"Hyundai's global vision is progress for humanity, which means giving back to the community where we live and work," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai is proud to support small businesses through the Progress Project, as we celebrate and honor the achievements of the African American community during Black History Month."

Today, Hyundai selected three Savannah-based small businesses each receiving donations of $15,000. The reward recipients are as follows:

The Culturist Union: A multi-functional coffee shop and artisan marketplace that hosts events, forums, and all things community for creatives in Savannah . The organization will use the donation to create an accessibility ramp at the entrance to ensure that everyone can enjoy the space, no matter their abilities. Luxe the Salon: An upscale salon with a relaxing ambiance that specializes in natural hair, luxe, and hair extensions in Savannah . The salon will use the donation to update the store's equipment, furniture, and other features, augmenting the overall customer experience. Savannah Sauce Company: A community-centered company that makes delicious sauces, jams, and other locally sourced products in Georgia , inspired by the Savannah kitchen of owner Mike Roberson's grandmother, Henrietta Smith . The company will create a new ice cream flavor from one of the jams.

"It is remarkable to see the impact Hyundai Motor America is already making in our local communities and I'm especially excited about the Progress Project," said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. "The three businesses chosen to receive the donations represent different areas of the service industry that keep our communities running. This is only the beginning of the community-wide impact Hyundai will create, and I look forward to seeing what's to come in the future."

Throughout February, join Hyundai on social media to learn more about the stories of the passionate individuals behind these businesses.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America