Quiq Capital Launches Bespoke Financing Platform Delivering Up to $10 Million of Strategic Working Capital

Direct Lending Platform Offers Critical Assistance to Businesses Amidst Rising Rates and Market Uncertainty

NEW YORK, N.Y. and MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QUIQ CAPITAL, LLC ("Quiq" or the "Company"), an investment manager and direct lender for bespoke business financing, recently opened its doors and is accepting applications nationally. The Company is combining industry-leading technology with stringent, human-based underwriting to offer a bespoke lending product in an industry plagued by roadblocks and excessive regulatory burden.

The Company's goal is to provide accretive financing to founders and operators, with a focus on EBITDA growth and value creation. Not limited to a specific industry, Quiq provides a diverse suite of financing products to rapidly expanding businesses in high-growth sectors. Loan amounts range from $500,000 to $10 million with terms from 12 to 60 months.

Founding members, Andrew Sklover and Vivek Tiwari, former commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") leaders at DoubleLine and D. E. Shaw, head Quiq's credit underwriting and investment strategy and believe these loan sizes and terms are often neglected by traditional lenders.

"Our objective is not to solely rely on software for risk modeling, but instead use it to enhance human-based underwriting and deliver high-quality debt solutions at scale to experienced operators as they navigate an increasingly difficult economic landscape," said Sklover, Chief Executive Officer of Quiq. "In exchange, we are able to produce stable current income, and attractive, risk-adjusted returns relative to comparable debt instruments without mark-to-market volatility for our private credit focused investors," added Tiwari, Chief Investment Officer of Quiq.

Focused on capital preservation, Quiq has been in development since 2018 and is now deploying capital via its proprietary underwriting platform, while concurrently raising capital for several investment vehicles. Founding member David Hartmann oversees the Company's investor relations and operations, with more than 11 years' experience operating and capitalizing early and growth stage companies. Founding members, Andrew Sklover, Vivek Tiwari, and Matthiew Mendonca make up the Company's credit and investments team. The three members have a combined 30+ years' experience in institutional asset management. The Company's advisory team includes experienced investors and financial services executives.

Quiq partners with brokers, CPA's, investment banks and other business professionals for quality referrals. For borrower or referral-based inquiries, please contact info@quiqcapital.com . Additional information can be found on the Company's website www.quiqcapital.com .

