TASK MANAGEMENT, INC STAFFING GROUP IS ACQUIRED AND BECOMES A KEY PART OF THE FAST-GROWING JOBSQUAD STAFFING SOLUTIONS NATIONWIDE NETWORK

Parent Group JobSquad Family of Workforce Solutions, owned by Indiana-based PE Group Hoosier Investments, adds to their U.S. Staffing Portfolio to Meet Nationwide Demand. Task Management is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and has offices throughout the U.S.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JobSquad Staffing Solutions, owned by PE group Hoosier Investments, has acquired the Task Management, Inc. staffing group. Task Management, founded in 1990, is headquartered in Connecticut, with focused services in Illinois, Florida, and Pennsylvania. JobSquad Staffing Solutions, founded in 2018, is a national staffing group network owned and managed by Hoosier. The JobSquad group now serves 28 states with light industrial, food manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, technical, professional, and educational staffing. Over the last two years, the now nationwide JobSquad Family of Workforce Solutions has become one of the fastest-growing staffing organizations and candidate networks in the United States.

JobSquad Staffing Solutions (PRNewswire)

JobSquad CEO Jay Wilkinson comments, "The need for experienced, high-quality talent has not changed, with increasing pressure for flexibility in hiring and retaining staff." JobSquad meets the need by delivering some of the industry's most streamlined and flexible recruiting and staffing solutions. We know the businesses we serve and deliver high-value solutions that help our clients thrive in every economic climate. The JobSquad approach combines strategic tech with our industry-specialized, expert teams and recruiters across the United States. We can save our clients more while providing more value at the same time. Task founder John Matjevic adds, "Becoming part of JobSquad Staffing Solutions allows our team to provide additional industry experts and effective resources to our clients, candidates, and communities we serve." Task VP of Operations Stefan Mohan additionally states, "We are excited to be working with the expertise of the nationwide JobSquad teams as well. Our opportunity for growth is unlimited – and we look forward to the synergies that becoming part of the JobSquad network provides us."

Hoosier Investments, LLC is a Northern Indiana-based private equity group that owns and manages a portfolio of staffing groups throughout the United States under the parent name of the JobSquad Family of Workforce Solutions. RA Cohen Consulting, led by Sam Sacco, represented Task Management in the transaction. For more information, please contact press@thejobsquad.com.

