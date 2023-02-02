Fortune Names Union Pacific One of the World's Most Admired Companies

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad has again been named to Fortune magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies and is the highest ranked railroad in the Trucking, Transportation and Logistics category. The recognition highlights Union Pacific's commitment to operating a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible railroad that connects our nation's businesses and communities to each other and the world.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewswire)

It is the 17th time in 21 years that Union Pacific has been named to the magazine's list.

"This honor underscores Union Pacific's commitment to safety, efficiency and innovation in our operations," said Lance Fritz, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "It's a testament to our dedicated, hardworking employees who position Union Pacific for success as we keep America moving."

Fortune's research partner, Korn Ferry, surveyed executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent from a list that began with approximately 1,500 international and domestic companies. Scoring is based on reputational attributes including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

Of the nine criteria, Union Pacific received the highest score in the social responsibility category, a reflection of its sustainable leadership bolstered by its continued steps to achieve ambitious environmental commitments and support the communities it serves.

"Fortune congratulates all of the companies whose competitors and peers recognize their achievements and voted them onto the 2023 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list," said Fortune Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell.

The magazine's annual World's Most Admired list will be published in the February/March 2023 edition, available on newsstands Feb. 21.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad