Grease cartridge eases the job of lubrication

SKF's robust, compact cartridge pump simplifies and improves lubrication by dispensing grease from standard tubes that are widely available from distribution or retail outlets

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has developed a compact cartridge pump that provides effective lubrication to applications such as small agricultural and construction machinery.

SKF Logo (PRNewsfoto/SKF USA) (PRNewswire)

SKF's robust, compact cartridge pump simplifies and improves lubrication by dispensing grease from standard tubes.

The pump, called AECP, automatically lubricates up to 22 lubrication points making it more time and cost-effective – than manual methods.

"Using standard grease tubes makes refilling an auto-lube system as easy as refilling a grease gun," says Jordan Butler, Product Line Manager Lubrication at SKF. "This saves operator time and automates a time-consuming maintenance task."

Typical applications include dozers, loaders and farm machinery such as balers and municipal equipment. This type of machinery is typically lubricated manually which has many downsides. For instance, it is time-consuming, and the cost of repairs is picked up by the equipment rental fleet owner. The system is also more straightforward for the end-user and keeps both grease and the machine clean. OEMs are likely to see a reduction in warranty claims over traditional manual greasing methods.

Other benefits include increased equipment availability and reliability; simpler maintenance; lower cost of maintenance and spare parts; and easier retrofitting.

The AECP requires no special refilling tool or equipment. Grease is stored in standard grease cartridges making it easy to swap out and prime while the motor and pump elements pull grease in a metered way. The use of cartridges also allows for a wide range of lubricants. It also fits into tight spaces and can withstand harsh working conditions and environments.

The pump can be used to create a small progressive lubrication system when combined with SSV progressive metering devices. A built-in sensor gives early warning that a cartridge needs replacing. For more advanced monitoring options, the AECP can be operated with a controller.

This product is ready for sale in NAM. We are working on making it available globally in the coming months.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602. www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Theo Kjellberg, +46 31-337 6576; +46 725-776 576; theo.kjellberg@skf.com

Investor Relations: Patrik Stenberg, +46 31-337 2104; +46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SKF