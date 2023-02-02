Gymboree Announces 2023 Brand Ambassador, Mandy Moore, and Launches New Spring Campaign

Iconic Children's Apparel Brand announces year-long partnership and campaign with actress, singer, producer, and philanthropist, Mandy Moore

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, today announced Gymboree's Spring 2023 campaign featuring their 2023 Brand Ambassador, Mandy Moore, her two young sons, Gus and Ozzie, and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. This campaign marks the third-consecutive season that Gymboree has collaborated with actress, singer and philanthropist, Mandy Moore.

Gymboree and Ms. Moore's Spring 2023 campaign gives audiences an intimate look at Moore's new family of four celebrating the Spring season and Easter holiday together in an emotional brand video, "Our Story." Narrated by Mandy Moore, the campaign illustrates the magical essence of what the Easter season is all about: family, love, and celebration. The photo and video campaign that features Ms. Moore and her family showcases Gymboree's new Easter 2023 assortment, highlighting the brand's iconic heritage of colorful, coordinating bow-to-toe collections designed for the whole family. Fun bunny ear headband accessories, festive embroidered details and made-to-match styles are sprinkled throughout the content-rich campaign, inspiring shoppers to experience life's most meaningful moments together this Easter season.

"As a new mom of two, the opportunity to create this campaign with Gymboree was so special and meaningful to me. Capturing these moments as a family of four, especially in all the adorable matching outfits, will forever bring a smile to my face." said Mandy Moore. "I am honored to be Gymboree's 2023 Brand Ambassador. With this being our third season working together, I am such a fan of the brand's quality products and ethos, especially its mission to give back to children and families in need."

Gymboree is pleased to continue its work with Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy. This season, Gymboree will donate quality clothing items to hundreds of children and families across the country. Through these donations, Gymboree hopes to spread joy by helping families look and feel confident for all the special moments the season brings.

"We could not be happier to continue our partnership with Mandy Moore and her growing family in 2023. Mandy is a wonderful mother and a brilliant singer, songwriter, and actress. She is also incredibly philanthropic, making her a true role model for today's youth and a perfect Brand Ambassador for Gymboree," said Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Gymboree. "At Gymboree, we look to make every holiday a memorable one for families. This Easter, we are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Delivering Good by supporting and outfitting children and families in need. From our family at Gymboree to yours, we wish everyone a Happy Easter."

"We are so thankful to Gymboree and Mandy Moore for their generosity and help in making the Spring season feel a little brighter for families and children in need across the nation," said Matthew Fasciano, President and CEO of Delivering Good.

The Gymboree Easter 2023 Collection includes special occasion outfits made to celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. Specializing in classic bow-to-toe dressing, Gymboree's Easter 2023 Collection offers families quality clothing ranging in sizes newborn to adult XXL, all at affordable prices ranging from $7-$79.95.

Available for purchase now, the Gymboree Easter 2023 Collection can be purchased on www.Gymboree.com and on Gymboree's Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/Gymboree.

About Gymboree

Gymboree creates colorful, playful, head-to-toe children's clothing collections that celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. Part of The Children's Place's family of brands, Gymboree collections incorporate themes that come to life through vibrant color palettes, prints, textures, graphics and high-quality, durable fabrics. The Gymboree brand is available online at www.Gymboree.com and at more than 200 Children's Place retail locations in the United States and Canada.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree," "Sugar & Jade" and "PJ Place" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com , www.gymboree.com , www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.com and, as of October 29, 2022, the Company had 658 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's five international franchise partners had 213 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 1,000 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults and families facing economic, medical, social and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

