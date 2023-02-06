American Honda Joins Modern Golf Movement as First National Automotive Partner of Topgolf

Honda and Acura brands become 'Official Automotive Partners' and 'Official Vehicles' of Topgolf

New partnership will connect Honda and Acura brands with next-gen buyers

Millennials and Gen Z represent nearly half of Topgolf venue players

Branded experiences to begin at eligible Topgolf venues nationwide in early 2023

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf today announced a new, multi-year partnership that will make the Honda and Acura brands the first and exclusive national Official Automotive Partners and Official Vehicles of Topgolf. Focused on bringing more play to the world, Topgolf offers a technology-enabled venue experience where both seasoned golfers and those new to the game are able to enjoy the sport. As the Official Vehicles of Topgolf, the Honda and Acura brands ultimately will have partner exclusivity in the mass-market and luxury automotive categories at all U.S. Topgolf venues.

Honda and Acura will look to enhance the energetic and inviting Topgolf experience by bringing more forms of play to Topgolf venues. The American Honda-Topgolf partnership will feature new Topgolf player activations, such as game play special offers and Honda and Acura Topgolf player programming. Additional elements of the new partnership include Honda and Acura vehicle test drives, vehicle displays and sweepstakes. More detailed information about these activities and marketing efforts will be available in the coming months.

"Our new partnership with Topgolf will align the Honda and Acura brands with the fun and excitement of the 'golf as entertainment' movement, which is already popular with Millennial and Gen Z car buyers who rank among Topgolf's most enthusiastic players," said Jessika Laudermilk, Assistant Vice President of Marketing, American Honda. "With the nationwide network of Topgolf venues we also look at our new relationship as an excellent opportunity for Honda and Acura dealers to engage with Topgolf locations regionally, and for our associates to enjoy the special Topgolf experience across the U.S."

Young buyers (Millennials and Gen Z) represent nearly half of Topgolf's venue players, and the new partnership is part of a strategy to grow an even stronger connection with the next generation of car buyers. Currently, with 87 venues across the globe, and 78 of those in the U.S., Topgolf draws more than 30 million players each year – ranging from first timers to the game to experienced golfers.

"The synergy between our brands and shared focus of driving modern golf makes this partnership especially exciting," said Topgolf Chief Brand Officer Geoff Cottrill. "Honda and Acura have a long history of innovation and we're aligned in our efforts to bring more play to people by making the game of golf more accessible, diverse and fun."

Honda and Acura will begin activating the new Topgolf partnership in early 2023 at eligible venues across the U.S. Topgolf players will be introduced to Honda's lineup of fun-to-drive and adventure-ready vehicles, while Acura will further its connection with next-gen premium car buyers by delivering on its brand promise of Precision Crafted Performance.

American Honda and Sports Marketing

The new relationship with Topgolf adds to American Honda's extensive roster of sports marketing initiatives, including Honda's longstanding relationship with the National Hockey League, as the NHL's Official Vehicle and Automotive Partner, and Honda's growing presence in esports as exclusive automotive partner and official vehicle for Team Liquid – most recently becoming the exclusive naming sponsorship rights partner of Team Liquid Honda League of Legends and Challenger Series teams. The Acura brand's multi-year presence throughout the March college championship basketball tournament continues this winter. Honda and Acura also continue to further their success in motorsports, competing in the high-profile and highly-competitive IndyCar and IMSA racing series in North America.

Honda also has a successful history of supporting the game of golf, with Topgolf becoming the newest venture in this arena. Through 42 years of association with professional golf, Honda has raised more than $60 million for local community organizations serving children and their families.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord hybrid, CR-V hybrid, and, in the future, Civic hybrid. The Honda Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup in 2024.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2022, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with more than two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup currently features four distinctive models – the next-gen Integra sport compact, TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, along with high-performance Type S variants. Acura's first all-electric model will be an SUV, the ZDX and ZDX Type S, and will arrive in 2024. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to over 80 venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and apps, Topgolf is leading the charge of modern golf, offering a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

