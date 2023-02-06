AMH Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading single-family rental owner-operator and top U.S. homebuilder, today announced that it has been Certified™ for the second year in a row by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, as one of the nation's top employers in 2023.

The prestigious award is based on responses by employees to an anonymous third-party survey distributed company-wide. The survey revealed that 86% of participating employees said that AMH is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Approximately 90% of employees responded that they are made to feel welcome when joining the company, are given the resources and equipment to do their job and find that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

"We're honored that our employees named AMH a great place to work," said David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of AMH. "We're cultivating a people-first workplace culture focused on doing the right thing for our residents, shareholders and one another. This recognition—based on the feedback of our team members—demonstrates that our people are what make this company great."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"One of our core company values is caring about people. And that means caring for each other first, so that we can take care of the residents we serve," said Lisa Phelps, Senior Vice President of Human Resources of AMH. "We thank all our team members for taking the time to participate in the survey, allowing us to earn this certification as one of the nation's best workplaces. They're helping us to build a culture of trust, inclusion and belonging."

AMH employee benefits include a Tuition Reimbursement Program, Employee Stock Purchase Program, Employee Resource Groups and other initiatives in support of talent development and employee engagement. To evaluate their satisfaction, the company also utilizes Workday Peakon Employee Survey, through which team members can anonymously submit ongoing feedback regarding their workplace experience.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that AMH is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH), previously known as American Homes 4 Rent, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2023 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of September 30, 2022, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

AMH Contact

AMH Contact

Phone: (855) 774-4663

Email: media@amh.com

Email: media@amh.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

