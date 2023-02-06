The SANS Institute Reopens HBCU Cyber Academy Application Window to Address Growing Need for Cybersecurity Professionals

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SANS Institute is proud to announce the reopening of the HBCU Cyber Academy application window from February 1, 2023 to March 1, 2023. The HBCU Cyber Academy is a unique opportunity for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to gain hands-on cybersecurity training and real-world experience, free of charge.

SANS Institute Reopens HBCU Cyber Academy Application Window to Address Growing Need for Cybersecurity Professionals

The HBCU Cyber Academy was established with the goal of addressing the growing need for cybersecurity professionals and increasing diversity in the field. According to recent studies, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years, making it a highly lucrative and fulfilling career path for those with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Through the HBCU Cyber Academy, students will receive in-depth training from top SANS instructors and access to cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies. The program is designed to be flexible, allowing students to complete the training around their academic schedules and giving them the opportunity to gain practical experience in a real-world setting.

"The HBCU Cyber Academy is more than just a scholarship program," said Max Shuftan, Director of Mission Programs and Partnerships. "It's an investment in the future of the cybersecurity industry and in the students who participate in the program. By providing free, in-depth training and real-world experience, we're helping to prepare the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and ensure a diverse and well-rounded workforce."

The application window for the HBCU Cyber Academy is open to all juniors, seniors, and graduate students enrolled at HBCUs who have a strong interest in cybersecurity and any alumnus who would like to shift careers into cybersecurity. SANS Institute is dedicated to supporting the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and helping them to achieve their full potential.

"Misconceptions about cybersecurity abound due to popular culture, which often suggests that only those with a computer science background are suited for the field," says Delisha Hodo, Chair of the SANS Institute HBCU. "The reality is that the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals requires individuals from diverse backgrounds, and even just having an interest in the field matters. Diversifying the industry now will improve its future and dispel these false ideas."

"The HBCU Cyber Academy is a truly remarkable program," said Shuftan. "We've seen firsthand the impact it can have on the students who participate, and we're excited to see the positive impact they will have on the industry as a whole."

For more information on the HBCU Cyber Academy and to apply, please visit https://www.sans.org/scholarship-academies/hbcu-cyber-academies/

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org

