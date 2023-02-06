Stellantis Will Offer Plenty to Do and See at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show

On Thurs., Feb. 9, the Jeep® brand will make news, and Ram will show its new battery-electric concept vehicle for the first time at an auto show

Interactive consumer experiences include the return of Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory test tracks, plus Wagoneer Zone with McIntosh Display

Consumers will want to navigate their way to the Stellantis display at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, which opens to the public on Saturday, February 11 at McCormick Place. New vehicles and concepts from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep®, Ram Truck and Wagoneer will be on display. Auto show attendees will also be able to participate in two consumer interactive experiences, including the popular Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory test tracks.

Press Day: Thursday, February 9

10:45 a.m.: Jeep brand will make news at the Chicago Auto Show. Stop by the Jeep display at Camp Jeep in McCormick Place to hear from Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand, North America

1:30 p.m.: Being shown for the first time at an auto show, the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery-electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept will be on display. Mike Koval, Ram brand CEO - Stellantis, will discuss how the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept provides a glimpse into the future and demonstrates how the industry's leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment. The leading-edge Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept showcases a truckload of innovative features that will be seen in future Ram trucks and in particular on Ram's electrification journey. The Revolution concept vehicle was recently revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

Consumer Experiences

Camp Jeep

Camp Jeep returns to the Chicago Auto Show for the 19th year. Since its debut in 2004, Camp Jeep has been a huge draw at the show, giving millions of free off-road test track rides in all of the newest Jeep SUVs to consumers all over the country. The 3 millionth ride is expected to take place during this year's Chicago Auto Show.

The 28,000-square-foot exhibit offers consumers an interactive adventure zone where professional drivers give riders the opportunity to experience off-road capabilities on the tallest 28-foot high Jeep Mountain, with 45-degree approach and departure angles. Showgoers also experience a 5-foot ground-clearance stair climb, an extreme break-over obstacle, off-camber stability side slope, a 30-degree banked articulation wedge and maneuverability moguls that demonstrate suspension travel capabilities. Each free ride is approximately five minutes long.

Camp Jeep gives consumers a firsthand look at the Trail Rated capability standards engineered into Jeep vehicles for ground clearance, traction, stability, articulation, breakover, off-camber and suspension.

Attendees can go for free off-road rides in the following Jeep vehicles:

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep Wrangler 392

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

Jeep Grand Cherokee & Grand Cherokee L Summit

Ram Territory Test Track

Ram returns to the Chicago Auto show for the 10th year, celebrating more than 230,000 test rides given on the ever-popular Ram Truck Territory test track. Attendees can once again experience the capability and power of Ram trucks by riding along in numerous vehicles on the free indoor test track.

Ram Truck Territory combines key vocational capabilities, such as towing, payload, torque and technology, with off-road capabilities, like traction, articulation and suspension, to provide consumers a comprehensive in-truck experience.

Professional drivers will provide auto show attendees with an exciting ride as they go through a series of steel culverts that showcases ride handling capability and suspension options. Riders will also feel the traction and experience hill-descent technology on the iconic Ram Mountain, a 13-foot high, 30-foot long course element with 30-degree approach and departure angles. Technology will be displayed as the drivers highlight the 360-degree camera technology, class-exclusive four-corner air ride suspension, multifunction tailgate, 12.1" touchscreen and acoustic NVH features.

Attendees can stop by the Ram display for a free ride in the following Ram vehicles:

Ram 1500 Limited

Ram 1500 Rebel

Ram 2500 Limited

Ram 2500 Power Wagon

Ram 3500 Limited Night Edition

Stellantis Brand Vehicles on Display

Alfa Romeo

With unmistakable Italian design and entry into the EV market, the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the first premium C-SUV from Alfa Romeo, will make its Chicago Auto Show debut. With more than 110 years of heritage and with the evolution of best-in-class performance from two all-new efficient powertrain offerings, including a plug-in hybrid with more than 30 miles of pure electric range and 285 horsepower. It will be available in Alfa Romeo dealerships this spring.

Chrysler

The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept embodies Chrysler's new contemporary, tech-forward design, showcasing sleek, sophisticated details. The all-electric Chrysler Airflow Concept integrates leading-edge drive-system technology with intuitive AI and connected-vehicle technology that delivers up to 400-mile range and fast-charging functionality. Combination of Galaxy Black exterior and Cyprus Copper features throughout the spacious interior, along the panoramic glass roof and on select surfaces of the 22-inch wheels work together to create a refined, sophisticated design.

Chrysler continues forward on the brand's plan to launch its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in 2025 and full battery-electric portfolio in 2028.

Chrysler will also showcase the 2023 Chrysler 300C, which is powered by the 6.4L HEMI® engine and commemorates the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300, as well as the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the ultimate family travel vehicle.

Dodge

The all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet is the brand's new entry in the CUV segment. The all-new, quickest, fastest, most powerful CUV on the market will arrive in dealerships this spring and be available for under $30,000 (excluding destination and fees). A plug-in hybrid Dodge Hornet R/T model will hit dealerships later this spring.

Consumers will love what the Dodge brand has on display in Chicago, including the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept offers a glimpse at the brand's electric future through a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like Dodge. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept features a Stryker Red exterior color, lightweight carbon-fiber wheels, drag radials and a Stage 2 trim.

Dodge will introduce its first all-electric muscle car in 2024.

Dodge will also pay homage to Dodge Challenger and Chargers models, which in their current form are coming to an end in 2023. Two of the seven Last Call special-edition models will be on display, including the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost and the Dodge Charger King Daytona.

FIAT

The 2023 Fiat 500X delivers Italian design and engaging driving dynamics that are synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers a standard advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and a full array of safety, comfort and convenience features for affordable price. The fun-to-drive small crossover features a 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine with engine stop-start (ESS) technology and best-in-class torque for improved performance and fuel economy, delivering 177 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft. of torque. A standard nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system with a disconnecting rear axle contribute to fuel efficiency of 30 miles per gallon (mpg) highway.

The 500X was recently awarded the accolades of being on the Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars list.

Jeep

The Jeep brand is bringing its electrified 4xe lineup to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and the 30th Anniversary edition of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom.

All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Ram Truck

In addition to the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept, a variety of Ram trucks will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show, including the 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel, which further fortifies Ram trucks as North America's off-road and performance truck leader. Ram Heavy Duty Rebel offers a unique and exceptional combination of off-road performance without sacrificing towing and payload capabilities. New 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel models went on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Ram 1500 BEV production model will be available in 2024, pushing past the competition in range, towing, payload and charge time.

Wagoneer

Wagoneer will showcase both the new 2023 Wagoneer L Carbide and Grand Wagoneer Obsidian models, as well as the all-new Hurricane twin-turbo engine family, at this year's Chicago Auto Show. Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, including the new long-wheelbase L models, return as premium extensions of the Jeep brand while continuing their legacy as the original premium SUVs.

For more than 70 years, McIntosh has created high-quality, handcrafted, American-made audio products and systems for homes, concert venues and iconic moments in music history across the globe. Now it can also be experienced in the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer special McIntosh Display in the Wagoneer stand at the Chicago Auto Show.

Virtual Auto Show

To help those who can't travel to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, Stellantis has built a virtual world and is providing an alternate approach to make it easy to see the newest and hottest vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram and Alfa Romeo. The virtual auto show, stellantisvirtual.com, will demonstrate the company's newest technologies via highly detailed interactive product tours. Users can venture through a computer-generated, visually immersive experience with video explanations, right from their fingertips and in the comfort of their homes.

The tour gives users a deeper understanding of Stellantis' products and technologies through a 3D experience, which includes the full lineup of 2023 vehicles. Virtual auto show attendees can also register in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a credit of up $100,000 toward the purchase of a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or Fiat vehicle. Sweepstakes winner will be chosen in a random drawing and is open to anyone 18 years or older with a valid driver's license.

Chicago Auto Show

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show will be held February 11 - 20 at McCormick Place. For more information, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

