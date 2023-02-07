Avita Care Solutions Names Dr. Christopher Hall First Chief Medical Officer

Infectious disease leader brings over three decades of democratizing and scaling HIV prevention and treatment to underserved communities

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avita Care Solutions, a national health care services organization committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and inclusive health care solutions to underserved communities, has appointed Christopher Hall, MD, MS, AAHIVS, as its inaugural chief medical officer.

Dr. Hall has devoted his career to fighting health inequities among the underserved, particularly those affected by HIV. At Avita, he leads providers at Q Care Plus, the organization's community-focused telehealth solution, and AvitaCare Atlanta, its Atlanta medical center and pharmacy, in the delivery of high-quality, affordable, and easily accessible patient care in a trusted environment.

"We're honored that Dr. Hall has joined Avita," says Avita Chief Executive Officer Michael Yount. "As an authority in the fields of HIV prevention and treatment, LGBTQ+ care, and sexual wellness—as well as a staunch advocate for health care as a human right—his leadership will be fundamental to removing barriers for patients and covered entities across the care continuum."

"Offering seamless, holistic health care to underserved communities is an 'all-hands-on-deck' situation," says Hall. "That's the beautiful thing about Avita Care Solutions. Whether it's telehealth or traditional care in an onsite clinic setting, all our providers are dedicated to working in tandem with our covered entity partners to offer patients quality, respectful, affordable care wherever they feel most comfortable."

Before joining Avita, Dr. Hall served as chief medical officer of Q Care Plus. He also has served in diverse roles in medical practices and local, state, and national organizations, where he led policy, research, and program development initiatives to bring HIV awareness and prevention to marginalized communities.

Dr. Hall received his MD from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, completed the Internal Medicine Internship and a year of Residency at Brigham & Women's Hospital (part of Harvard University), and fast-tracked to the Infectious Disease Fellowship Program at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Hall is honored to serve as Medical Director for Face to Face, a legacy HIV/AIDS service organization in Sonoma County, Calif., and remains a medical consultant for the California Prevention Training Center's California STD Warmline and an STI/HIV expert for RubiconMD.

