CENTURY 21 SYSTEM RAISES $3.2 MILLION FOR EASTERSEALS IN 2022, BRINGING LIFETIME SUPPORT TO $135 MILLION

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced that in 2022 the CENTURY 21® System raised $3.2 million for Easterseals, one of America's largest nonprofit healthcare organizations that, for more than 100 years, has worked tirelessly with its partners to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education, and employment for millions of people with disabilities, including veterans and seniors. The CENTURY 21 network's independent franchisees and affiliated relentless sales professionals have collaborated to raise $135.4 million since this philanthropic partnership began in 1979.

"We are proud of our 44-year-long commitment to Easterseals as it truly embodies he culture of giving back that is baked into the CENTURY 21 brand and the relentless spirit of our affiliated sales professionals to make a difference in the lives of the people and the communities where they live and work," said Michael Miedler, President & CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. "We look forward to celebrating our partnership with Easterseals and the philanthropic efforts of our system members throughout the year including our second annual 'CENTURY 21 International Day of Giving' on July 28th."

"We are incredibly thankful to the CENTURY 21 System for their extraordinary commitment to Easterseals," said Easterseals president and CEO Kendra Davenport. "With the support of CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents across North America, Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society."

In 2022, for the ninth consecutive year, the top two Easterseals fundraisers from the CENTURY 21 System were:

CENTURY 21 Town & Country; Utica, Michigan CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company ; Dallas, Texas

This is the 26th straight year that CENTURY 21 Town & Country has held the top spot among brokerages for fundraising efforts to benefit Easterseals.

This year, 12 of the Top 21 CENTURY 21® System fundraisers are Canadian firms, led by CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth in Ontario. The "Top 21" North American Fundraisers for Easterseals in 2022 are:

CENTURY 21 Town & Country, Utica, Michigan CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company , Dallas, Texas CENTURY 21 B .J. Roth Realty Ltd. Brokerage, Barrie, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Foothills Real Estate, High River, Alberta, Canada CENTURY 21 Millennium Inc. Brokerage, Brampton, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Fusion, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada CENTURY 21 Frontier Realty, McMurray, Pennsylvania CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, Lynnwood, Washington CENTURY 21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada CENTURY 21 Heritage Group Ltd. Brokerage, Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage, Markham, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Arizona Foothills, Phoenix, Arizona CENTURY 21 Assurance Realty Ltd., Kelowna, British Columbia , Canada CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Carmel, Indiana CENTURY 21 Green Realty Inc. Brokerage, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, Canada CENTURY 21 Tenace, Coral Springs, Florida CENTURY 21 Novus, Carrollton, Georgia CENTURY 21 Heritage House Ltd. Brokerage, Woodstock, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Executives Realty Ltd., Vernon, British Columbia, Canada CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold, Southampton, Pennsylvania

A reception recognizing the achievement of the "Top 21" offices will be held on March 4th during the brand's 2023 global conference, the One21® Experience, in Orlando, Florida.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 150,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,000 offices spanning 85 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

