CONNATIX NAMES MIKE CAPRIO SVP AND GM OF AMERICAS

20 Year Media and Tech Veteran will Accelerate Advertiser and Publisher Adoption Across Americas

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix , the leading video technology company for premium publishers and advertisers, today announced the appointment of Mike Caprio as SVP and GM of the Americas. In this role, Caprio will be responsible for driving adoption of Connatix's innovative video technology solutions and the expansion of its publisher, agency and brand partnerships across the Americas.

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. (PRNewsfoto/Connatix) (PRNewswire)

Caprio brings over 20 years' experience leading global teams at the intersection of media and technology and contributing to the digitization and convergence of the advertising industry from television to social media. Previously, he led revenue and new business development at addressable and personalized TV advertising company Visible World. His experience also includes laying the foundation for the convergence of linear and streaming television while leading sales and broadcast partnerships at DG as well as overseeing programmatic, data and the Americas at Sizmek and leading the programmatic business at Zeta Global. Most recently, Mike was the founder of web3 sports media company, Data+Sports.

"Mike has a long history of excellence in sales leadership within our industry," said Co-Founder and CEO, David Kashak. "We're excited to have him onboard as we drive the growth, scale and innovation across Connatix's holistic suite of video technology offerings and advance our mission of building a better advertising ecosystem for publishers and advertisers."

As the digital advertising industry seeks more transparent, efficient and privacy friendly ways to engage consumers, demand for Connatix has continued to accelerate both in the U.S. and internationally. Last year, Connatix opened its UK office and expanded headcount in the EMEA region, following significant investment from Court Square Capital Partners.

Connatix has continued to drive and scale adoption of its intuitive contextual targeting solution, Deep Contextual™, with leading brands and agencies, while also deepening relationships with publishers looking to create, deliver and monetize online video. Caprio is the latest high-profile executive to join the Connatix team, following the appointments of SVP/GM of EMEA, Bill Swanson, and CFO, Joseph Pergola, in the second half of 2022.

"It has never been more important to entertain, educate and engage consumers with video," said Caprio. "Connatix is leading the way in empowering brands and agencies to engage programmatically with the premium audiences across our publisher partners and powering a privacy-friendly open web using our player and proprietary contextual targeting. I'm excited to work with our talented team to drive growth for our publisher partners and brands."

About Connatix

Connatix is a video technology company that powers the world's stories with effortless, empowering, and inspiring solutions. Through a proprietary full-stack platform, Connatix helps publishers deliver, monetize, analyze and create video, while providing advertisers with premium video inventory and precise Deep Contextual™ targeting. Sitting at the forefront of innovation, Connatix leverages the power of AI to optimize revenue and ensure relevancy, efficiency and scale across campaigns.

Connatix currently works with 350+ publisher groups across thousands of sites and leading brands and agencies. The private equity-backed business has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies and named an AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player for two consecutive years. Founded in 2014, Connatix is headquartered in New York City and continues to expand its global footprint with offices in London, Cluj-Napoca, and Tel Aviv.

