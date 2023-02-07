Matson Money Certifies its First Three American Dream Experience Leaders through its Premier Coaching Initiative, The Brand Ambassador Program

The advisor coaching company's training and development program prepares advisors to host the breakthrough investor education event, The American Dream Experience, within their own communities

Important Disclosures: THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN TESTIMONIALS FROM REAL PEOPLE. THEY ARE NOT ACTORS. THE TESTIMONIALS ARE BEING PROVIDED TO YOU BY A PROMOTER ("CO-ADVISOR", "SOLICITING-ADVISOR", "BRAND AMBASSADOR") WHO IS A CURRENT CLIENT OF OR INVESTOR WITH MATSON MONEY. A MATERIAL CONFLICT OF INTEREST EXISTS DUE TO THE BRAND AMBASSADOR'S RELATIONSHIP WITH MATSON MONEY IN WHICH THE BRAND AMBASSADOR RECEIVES AN ANNUAL FEE BASED ON THE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF THE CO-ADVISOR'S CLIENTS. THE TESTIMONIAL MAY HELP TO INCREASE SUCH ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND, THEREFORE, THE FEES THE CO-ADVISOR COLLECTS. ALSO, ALTHOUGH MATSON HAS NOT COMPENSATED THE CO-ADVISOR DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FOR THIS TESTIMONIAL, THE CO-ADVISOR MAY RECEIVE SOME INTANGIBLE BENEFITS, SUCH AS HEIGHTENED BRAND AWARENESS OR REPUTATIONAL ENHANCEMENTS, AS A RESULT OF BEING INCLUDED IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson Money, a federally registered investment advisor (RIA) with the Securities Exchange Commission and a premier investor coaching company, announced today that it has certified its first three Brand Ambassadors as American Dream Experience Leaders. The Brand Ambassador Program was created to support advisors to develop themselves as entrepreneurs, build their businesses, and become trained to lead Matson Money's flagship event, the American Dream Experience, in their communities.

Matson Money (PRNewsfoto/Matson Money) (PRNewswire)

Launched in 2017, Matson Money's American Dream Experience is a two-day educational event on purpose and investing, hosted virtually and in person. Advisors, clients, and guests are invited to attend and discover for themselves what academic investing science is, how it works, and how it can help fulfill on their life's purpose. Through the Brand Ambassador Program, the American Dream Experience and academic investing principles are now accessible to families across the United States, in Puerto Rico, and in Canada.

As of January 2023, Matson Money has 58 independent advisors enrolled in its Brand Ambassador Program and expects to certify 16 more American Dream Experience leaders by the end of the year. The three certified American Dream Experience leaders are: Gregory Black, of Tencap Wealth Coaching in South Jordan, Utah; Mark Connely, of Wealth Design Group in Houston, Texas; and Steve Vanderwey, of Cornerstone Wealth Partners, LLC in Okemos, Michigan. Through long-time relationships with Mark Matson, and mastering the application of the Matson Method, they had no hesitations when the opportunity came to enroll in the Brand Ambassador program in 2019.

"I want to congratulate Greg, Mark, and Steve for their dedication to our coaching programs and, most importantly, their commitment to helping their clients fundamentally transform their relationship with money," said Matson Money Founder and CEO Mark Matson. "We launched our coaching programs to share empirically tested principles of investing while also supporting advisors in growing their businesses. This elite group of coaches is leading a movement to transform the financial industry and bring academic investing principles to families everywhere. I'm proud to have them share our brand, business, and mission."

In addition to entrepreneur and leadership development, Matson Money's Brand Ambassador Program equips participants with exclusive access to the American Dream Experience manual, co-branded materials, and in-depth coaching. The three certified American Dream Experience leaders also participated in a brand lab, where they spent two days with brand professionals and key members of their teams creating their company's mission, vision, and values aligned with their future.

"There is this whole other world of investing that's scientific and mathematical, but people's behavior can destroy everything," Connely said. "Before the Brand Ambassador Program, I was presenting material, but it was telling and selling versus helping people discover concepts for themselves so that they can have possible breakthroughs in understanding their relationships with money. Now, we're co-creating conversations with clients."

In addition to helping advisors grow their businesses, the Brand Ambassador Program can be a valuable tool for succession planning. As certified American Dream Experience Leaders, advisors have a differentiated offering that can help them attract and retain top talent. What's more, the program fosters collaboration among like-minded advisors.

"Being in this group of advisors was one of the most valuable parts of the program," Black said. "It's rare in the industry to be able to talk openly without the bravado of trying to look better than you are. Every time one of us hosts an event, it creates a learning experience for all of us."

In 2022, Brand Ambassadors co-led with Matson Money coaches 49 American Dream Experiences with 843 families attending across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. This year, Matson Money Brand Ambassadors are projected to host 56 American Dream Experience events for families across the country. Additionally, Matson Money will host their virtual American Dream Experience events in January and July and invite their advisors and guests to attend in person at their Scottsdale, AZ office in April and October.

"Every coach needs a coach," Vanderwey said. "Mark Matson gave me the ability to lead trainings that actually inspire clients to want to be transformed and take action with their financial strategy."

Matson Money is a multi-generational, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) company founded in 1991 by Mark Matson and does business in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico. The expansion of the American Dream Experience through the Brand Ambassador Program follows Matson Money bringing its coaching events and funds to Canada through its new "Breakthrough Investing" program with Canadian firm Origin Wealth, announced in late 2022.

About Matson Money

Matson Money is an asset management and advisor coaching firm that provides outsourced investment management, education, and tools to over 500 advisors across the U.S. The firm, which has US$9.3 billion in assets under management (*as of 01/19/23) adheres to a highly disciplined, structured investing methodology integrating Nobel Prize-winning academic investing principles, leading behavioral science, and financial coaching to help investors achieve peace of mind around their money while pursuing their life's purpose. Since Matson Money's inception in 1991, the firm has helped advisors and their clients rethink investing and transform their relationships with money. Matson Money leads educational events for investors and advisors including The American Dream Experience, an event where investors can encounter clear, potentially life-altering truths about economics and investing and engage in a profound exploration of their family's financial future. The firm has offices in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Mason, Ohio. Learn more at www.matsonmoney.com.

DISCLOSURE:

This content is based on the views of Matson Money, Inc. This content is not to be considered investment advice and is not to be relied upon as the basis for entering into any transaction or advisory relationship or making any investment decision.

Other financial organizations may analyze investments and take a different approach to investing than that of Matson Money. All investing involves risks and costs. No investment strategy (including asset allocation and diversification strategies) can ensure peace of mind, guarantee profit, or protect against loss.

Matson Money, Inc. "Matson" is a federally registered investment advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") and has been in business since 1991. In Canada, Matson is registered as a portfolio manager in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Registration with the SEC and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities does not imply their approval or endorsement of any services provided by Matson. All of Matson Money's advisory services are marketed almost exclusively by either Solicitors or Co-Advisors ("Promoters"). The term "Co-Advisor" is equivalent in meaning to the term "Promoter." Co-Advisors are either unaffiliated separately registered investment advisors, or registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives of unaffiliated dual registrant brokerage firms. Matson is not affiliated with the Co-Advisors or the firms with which they are associated. Each Co-Advisor enters into a contractual agreement to serve as a non-discretionary Co-Advisor with respect to clients referred by the Co-Advisor to Matson. Solicitors typically do not enter into investment management agreement with clients. Both Co-Advisors and Solicitors have similar responsibilities including promoting and referring clients, and client coaching, including maintaining suitability information, routine service issues, and relationship management. All Co-Advisors are independent contractors, not employees or agents of Matson. Co-Advisors are paid fees as set forth under the tri-party Investment Management Agreement. Such fees are negotiable and may range from .20% to 1.2% of Account Owner assets under management. Matson does not retain any portion of these fees and is compensated only through advisory fees embedded in the Matson Funds.

Additional Information Regarding Testimonials from Co-Advisors:

The Co-Advisor, Soliciting Advisor, or Solicitor ("Promoter") providing the testimonial has a relationship with Matson Money in addition to being a current client of or investor with Matson Money. Matson Money's advisory services are marketed almost exclusively by Soliciting Advisors, Solicitors, or Co-Advisors (collectively, "Promoters"). Promoters are independent of and unaffiliated with Matson Money. Clients pay asset-based fees to Co-Advisors separate and apart from the fees and expenses associated with the Matson Money-advised funds, which creates an incentive for Promoters to promote Matson Money in order to increase the Promoter's assets under management and, thus, fees the Promoter collects.

Additionally, Co-Advisors or Soliciting Advisors who have entered into an Advisory Agreement with Matson Money can also choose to enroll in the Matson Money Brand Ambassador program under an additional separate Brand Ambassador Agreement with Matson Money. A Brand Ambassador can use Matson's Licensed Marks in connection with the operation of its business as an investment advisor, and Matson grants the Brand Ambassador a license to use the Licensed Marks, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement. In addition, the Brand Ambassador retains Matson to provide certain operational consulting services in connection with the Brand Ambassador's business operations and use of the Licensed Marks and provides such Operational Consulting Services which includes additional training and coaching, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement. Matson Money receives compensation for the Brand Ambassador arrangement of approximately $100,000 to cover the cost of creating branded assets, like films, presentations, logos, and other various marketing materials, as well as additional services like in-depth training and coaching for leading the American Dream Experience. Some additional expenses can be charged for additional services.

One or more persons featured in this content is a Co-Advisor and Brand Ambassador for Matson Money. All Co-Advisors and Brand Ambassadors are independent contractors, not employees or agents of Matson. All of Matson's advisory services are marketed almost exclusively by Co-Advisors, who are compensated through advisory fees.

Brand Ambassadors are either unaffiliated separately registered investment advisors, or registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives of unaffiliated dual registrant brokerage firms or separately registered portfolio managers (Canada). Matson Money receives compensation for the Brand Ambassador arrangement to cover the cost of creating branding assets, like films, presentations, logos, and other various marketing material, as well as additional services.

Media Contact:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

973-349-2959

matson@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Matson Money