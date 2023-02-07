PeakActivity partners with Vercel to continue to unlock innovative experiences on the web for their customers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeakActivity, an eCommerce and technology services company, recently acquired Lexima, an eCommerce software agency specializing in eCommerce platform technology implementations.

The acquisition of Lexima bolsters PeakActivity's already deep technology & eCommerce expertise. Lancey Lexima founded Lexima with an intent to build an agency that partners with brands to provide a quality development service. Lexima quickly garnered a reputation for its expertise in the headless eCommerce market, beginning with the Shopify platform and growing to include additional platform technologies, including BigCommerce, Vue.js, and Next.js. Thanks to Lexima's forethought and early success, it was able to attract the attention of such clients as 4ocean, The Genie Company, and Charleston Wine + Food.

"Joining forces with PeakActivity made perfect sense," says Lexima Founder & CEO, Lancey Lexima. "We built the business from the ground up to engage with clients as a partner on their eCommerce journey. Through partnering with PeakActivity, we are able to deliver eCommerce excellence at scale."

"Leadership, expertise, and excellence drive everything we do here at PeakActivity," says PeakActivity CEO, Manish B. Hirapara. "Having Lexima as part of our team further strengthens our depth of expertise. With Lexima's eCommerce experts onboard, PeakActivity is now even better positioned to provide value quickly, effectively, and at scale."

The coming together of PeakActivity and Lexima represents an alignment of values, as both organizations focus on ROI-driven user experiences & solutions. More and more businesses seek eCommerce technologies that deliver fast and rich experiences for their customers, such as Shopify and BigCommerce. Lexima provides PeakActivity with another conduit to success thanks to its expertise on platforms that everyone knows of, but few are experts at. Adding Lexima's talent, leadership, and experience to existing and future clients will allow them to drive better business outcomes and elevate business growth for today and tomorrow.

