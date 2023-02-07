TeraWatt Names Mike Englhard Senior Vice President of Development

Accomplished Real Estate Executive Brings Proven Business, Operations and Construction Expertise to Fleet Electrification Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Infrastructure , a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging centers, today announced the appointment of Mike Englhard as Senior Vice President of Development. Mike is a seasoned leader bringing over two decades of real estate expertise to TeraWatt, successfully managing multiple large-scale projects and delivering billions of dollars of development on both a national and regional level. At TeraWatt, Mike will be responsible for leading project development and construction across the company's rapidly expanding portfolio of commercial charging centers and customer solutions.

Mike joins TeraWatt from MIG Real Estate, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he held several senior management roles at Aimco, Oltmans Solar Development and Prologis. With direct involvement in the development of over $4 billion in real estate projects, Mike's experience includes retail, warehouse distribution centers, class A office space, renewable energy power plants, and residential properties.

"Mike is an invaluable addition to our team as we grow our property portfolio and ramp up development of our electric fleet charging centers," said Neha Palmer, CEO of TeraWatt. "The call for electrification is supported now more than ever with favorable government incentives and a collective cultural push toward reducing carbon emissions. Mike's deep industry expertise across development and construction management will enable us to accelerate our buildout of America's first multi-state network of charging stations."

Mike joins TeraWatt at a time of significant growth. In October 2022, TeraWatt announced plans to site, develop and operate multiple charging centers for heavy-duty and medium-duty electric trucks across the Interstate 10 highway in California, Arizona and New Mexico. The company also recently raised more than $1 billion of institutional capital to support the buildout of its fleet-focused charging centers and operations.

"TeraWatt presents an opportunity to work with an accomplished team innovating the future of fleet mobility," said Mike Englhard. "I'm looking forward to accelerating the development of TeraWatt's charging network, and building an electric ecosystem that will enable a more economically and environmentally sustainable tomorrow."

About TeraWatt Infrastructure

TeraWatt Infrastructure provides reliable charging solutions for the future of fleet transportation. The company designs, operates and owns electric vehicle charging hubs for fleet operations combining property assets with energy and charging expertise. TeraWatt was founded, in the absence of anything like it, to be the nation's reliable, long-term partner in the inevitable transition to all-electric transportation. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com

