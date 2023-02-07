Untamed Wilderness Awaits in Alaska: Princess Cruises Announces 2024 Season

#1 Cruise Line in Alaska Showcases Glaciers, Wildlife, Mountains, Fresh Alaska Seafood, Glacier Bay & Denali National Parks and Scenic Rail Travel

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is the time to start planning the trip of a lifetime to Alaska with the recently announced summer 2024 season from Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in the Great Land. Whether mapping out a first visit or a repeat vacation because Alaska is beckoning again, 2024 cruises and cruisetours are now on sale.

When visiting Alaska, guests choose Princess more than any other cruise line to set their sights on untamed wilderness, majestic glaciers, close-up wildlife and Denali, the tallest mountain in North America (hello photo opportunities!). And, Princess takes more guests to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. With seamless vacation options and personalized service on MedallionClass cruise ships, to wilderness lodges located steps away from national parks—choices abound for all budgets, ages and desired destinations to visit Alaska.

The 2024 season marks the 55th anniversary for Princess Cruises sailing in Alaska and seven ships are scheduled to depart from four convenient home ports, including San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Anchorage (Whittier). In addition, guests can experience more of Alaska by combining the line's signature "Voyage of the Glaciers" cruise itinerary with various land tour options, staying at exclusive Princess Wilderness Lodges.

"As the leading cruise line in Alaska, we deliver unforgettable vacations and we're also the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "We're celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024 cruising to this must-see destination, so whether it's your first or fifth time visiting Alaska, we are ready to help guests make inspiring memories to last a lifetime."

Highlights of the 2024 Alaska season include:

Cruises

The Alaska 2024 season includes 158 departures on 14 unique itineraries with 17 destinations, including five glacier viewing experiences on seven ships.

The season features 86 visits to Glacier Bay National Park, including most "Voyage of the Glaciers" itineraries between Anchorage ( Whittier ) and Vancouver, B.C. , and many Inside Passage voyages roundtrip from Seattle , San Francisco and Vancouver, B.C.

Three ships – Royal Princess, Sapphire Princess (departing Saturdays) and Grand Princess (departing Wednesdays) - sail the "Voyage of the Glaciers" itinerary featuring two glacier-viewing experiences on each cruise. In addition, northbound voyages include a "More Ashore" late-night stay in Juneau .

Two ships – Discovery Princess (newest ship) and Majestic Princess – depart from Seattle on Saturdays and Sundays for seven-day "Inside Passage" cruises and include "More Ashore" late-night stays in Juneau .

Crown Princess departs from San Francisco on 11-day "Inside Passage" cruises and offer guests the unique opportunity of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Ruby Princess sails from Vancouver on seven-day "Inside Passage" cruises, with many departures including sailing Glacier Bay National Park.

Cruisetours

For guests looking to explore more of Alaska , Princess offers a variety of cruisetours combining a seven-day "Voyage of the Glaciers" cruise with an extended three to 10 nights on land, staying at the cruise line's exclusive Princess Wilderness Lodges. All cruisetours include a visit to Alaska's top-two attractions – Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park .

Cruisetours also offer the scenic opportunity to experience Princess' "Direct-to-Wilderness" rail service, departing directly from the ship in Whittier all the way to the Denali area for more time in the wilderness.

Back by popular demand, the 17-night Ultimate Princess Connoisseur cruisetour, features two nights at each one of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges, on the doorsteps of legendary national parks including Kenai Fjords and Wrangell St. Elias and Denali National Park .

Award-Winning, Authentic Experiences Onboard, Ashore and On Land

Onboard and ashore, the award-winning "North to Alaska" enrichment program brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of the Great Land. Highlights include:

Puppies in the Piazza ( Skagway ) - guests get up close and personal with sled dog puppies.

"Wild for Alaska Seafood" - industry-first, location-based seafood initiative in partnership with three fisheries with a commitment to environmentally responsible practices, making them some of the most sustainable fisheries in the world. Guests can select from 30 Alaska seafood dishes with featured items every night in all main dining rooms, serving varieties of salmon, cod, halibut, Dungeness crab wild spot prawns and razor clams.

Exclusive Treehouse – Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge features a rustic treehouse on the property, featured on Treehouse Masters , where guests can explore and catch a glimpse of Denali.

Top shore excursions include flightseeing and landing on glaciers, musher's camp and dog-sledding experience, whale watching, discovering glaciers by helicopter, fishing with the opportunity to "Cook My Catch" onboard or at the lodges and a remote wildlife and brown bear search.

Onboard Jr. Ranger Program for youth and Glacier Bay Park Rangers and Naturalists to offer colorful commentary to bring scenic beauty to life.

More information about Princess Cruises in Alaska can be found at www.princess.com/alaska.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

