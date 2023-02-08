ALLEN MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES TWO-HOUR TELEVISION EVENT SPECIAL "BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST" TO AIR IN PRIME TIME ON NBC SATURDAY, FEB. 11TH 8-10 P.M.

Two-Hour Star-Studded Event Co-Hosted by Byron Allen, Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish and Gabriel Iglesias Features Some of the Biggest Names in Comedy and Music

Musical Performers Include: John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton and Earth Wind & Fire

Comedy Performers Include: Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Jon Lovitz, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, Dane Cook and Gabriel Iglesias

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group is proud to announce its brand new two-hour prime time network television event special BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST. The special will be broadcast Saturday, February 11th (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on NBC. BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST will be taped at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in front of a live audience. Rickey Minor serves as musical director.

“BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST” TO AIR IN PRIME TIME ON NBC SATURDAY, FEB. 11TH 8-10 P.M. (PRNewswire)

BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST is a two-hour television event showcasing some of the biggest names in comedy and music. BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST will have over 20 comedy and musical performances. Musical performers Include: John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, and Earth Wind & Fire. Comedy performances include Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Jon Lovitz, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, Dane Cook and Gabriel Iglesias.

"It's time to bring superstars back to prime-time network television on a regular basis," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Celebrating and amplifying iconic comedy and musical entertainers is from the golden age of television, and long overdue for the whole family to enjoy together."



BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich are executive producers.

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 71 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Allen Media Group Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. AMGMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Allen Media Group Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.



For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

About Backhand Productions

Jeff Atlas founded Backhand Productions with a contract to produce 14 hours of live TV content for the Democratic National Connvention. From there, Backhand went on to produce a series of diverse, high-quality productions for ABC, NBC, FOX, TNT, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more. Notable projects include Kevin Hart's theatrical blockbuster, Laugh at My Pain, the launch of YouTube Space LA, and the National Urban League's National Annual Conference and NAACP Image Awards. His virtual event credits include The Gracie Awards, the 2016 and 2020 Democratic National Conventions, and the go90s live stream of the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco. In addition, he co-created, and executive produced the limited series Blood Ivory for Animal Planet, which focuses on the non-profit group of American veterans (VETPAW) and their first mission to Tanzania to support the elephant anti-poaching effort. More recent projects include the Biden Inaugural in 2021, the NBA All-Star Game, and project launches for Instagram and Facebook. Backhand is represented by Robyn Lattaker-Johnson at A3 Artists Agency and Kerry Smith of Smith Entertainment Legal Group.

. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Media Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen Media Group