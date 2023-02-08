Azara Healthcare Receives 2023 Best in KLAS Award for Population Health Management

Industry leading population health management solution receives #1 ranking with top performance scores for customer satisfaction and product quality in KLAS annual assessment.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azara Healthcare, a leading provider of population health management solutions, announced today that it has been named 2023 Best in KLAS Software and Services Report™ vendor for Population Health Management, with high scores across all six customer experience pillars. The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

Azara Healthcare's population health platform, Azara DRVS, unifies clinical, payer, HIE, and SDOH data to deliver a complete picture of patient health and potential risk factors, so provider organizations can identify appropriate interventions, close critical care gaps, lower unnecessary cost and utilization, and ultimately improve the health and lives of their patients. Azara's solutions support all aspects of population health and value-based care initiatives, including quality measurement, care management and coordination, cost and utilization analysis, and provider and patient engagement.

"Azara is extremely proud to be this year's top-ranked population health management solution," said Jeff Brandes, Azara's President & CEO. "I believe our ongoing commitment to our customers' mission and the partnerships we have created have led to this achievement. We are very grateful to the support of our customers' and the dedication the Azara team has invested in our clients' success. All of these factors have contributed to making Azara DRVS an award-winning solution that makes a difference in the work our clients are doing to improve the health of their patients and impacting the communities they serve."

For more information about the 2023 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report, visit https://klasresearch.com/reports.

About Azara Healthcare

Azara Healthcare, the 2023 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, is a leading provider of quality measurement, analytics and reporting for the Community Health and physician practice market. Azara solutions empower more than 1,000 Community Health Centers, physician practices, Primary Care Associations, Health Center Controlled Networks, and clinically integrated networks in 40 states to improve the quality and efficiency of care for more than 25 million Americans through actionable data. www.azarahealthcare.com

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

