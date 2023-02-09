a360media Deepens Integrated Marketing Solutions and Expert Content with Leadership Appointments

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top media executives Carey Witmer, Susan Parkes, and Amanda Dameron have joined a360media, accelerate360's media arm, as the company focuses on enriched content, digital innovation, and strategic partnerships surrounding its portfolio of Celebrity, Entertainment and Women's Lifestyle brands and expanding its bookazine business.

"The media landscape, along with the traditional newsstand, is changing and we intend to lead the evolution by staying laser-focused on the consumer through content, innovation, and partnerships," said a360media President & Chief Media Officer Doug Olson. "These appointments will ensure excellence as we serve the latest culture and content to millions of consumers with a refined go-to market strategy that better serves our advertising partners and the greater market."

Carey Witmer joins the a360media team as EVP & Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting to Doug Olson, she will oversee revenue for all a360media brands. She has an extraordinary track record for building high-performing sales and marketing teams, consistently delivering results and innovative business solutions for more than 30 years. Most recently, she led PEOPLE Entertainment Group including PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE En Español.

As SVP Marketing, Susan Parkes will oversee marketing and events for all a360media brands and will report to Witmer. A senior leader of integrated marketing solutions and an experienced builder of strategic partnerships, she made a significant impact on the PEOPLE brand across all advertising categories and has expertise in developing first-to-market client partnerships along with a deep understanding of integrated programing.

Underscoring a360media's emphasis on quality content, Amanda Dameron has been tapped as Chief Content Officer in a newly created leadership role reporting to Olson where she will oversee magazine and digital content generation activities. Her deep knowledge and experience as an Editor in Chief and executive leader for some of the industry's most successful integrated brands will be incredibly valuable across all of a360media's brands and platforms. Dameron and her teams have won numerous awards for premium print and digital content, producing innovative multi-format programs distributed across newsstands, social platforms, and streaming networks.

a360media's media portfolio, which includes the marquee Us Weekly and other Celebrity and Women's Lifestyle brands is focused on rapidly growing across digital channels, providing unique and targeted audience engagement opportunities. a360media also publishes more than 450 special interest magazines a year appealing to the active interest of enthusiast groups. Special interest magazines are the fastest-growing category in the segment and account for a growing portion of a360media's retail sales.

