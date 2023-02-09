Congressman James Langevin Joins Paladin Capital Group's Strategic Advisory Board

A Champion of Cybersecurity Issues, Congressman Langevin to Advise on Approach to Emerging Cyber Technology

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin Capital Group, a cyber and advanced technologies investor, today announced the addition of Fmr. Congressman James R. Langevin to its Strategic Advisory Group . Langevin, who represented Rhode Island's second congressional district for 11 terms and co-founded the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus, will advise Paladin on the cyber and national security landscape.

Langevin was a leading voice in cybersecurity policy and an expert in matters of national security in the House of Representatives, where he also served on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Homeland Security, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI). In addition, Congressman Langevin was appointed to the prestigious Cyberspace Solarium Commission in 2018, going on to lead congressional efforts to pass measures built on the Commission's recommendations into law. Langevin played an essential role securing the infrastructure and resources needed to make cybersecurity a top policy priority by authoring the National Cyber Director Act, which led to the installation of a National Cyber Director at the White House, and by helping to stand up the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

"We are honored to welcome Congressman Langevin to our Strategic Advisory Group, where his decades of public service and expertise make him a natural fit and valued addition," said Michael Steed, Founder and Managing Partner of Paladin Capital Group. "Congressman Langevin has been a prudent voice on cyber and national security issues and will help continue to position our team to identify and invest in digital solutions of absolute need for both the private and public sectors as they work together to protect the nation's critical infrastructure."

"The solutions to our most pressing cybersecurity challenges will not come from the government alone," said Congressman Langevin. "Mike and his team at Paladin have done great work bringing critical cybersecurity technology to the market through their investments, and I am looking forward to working alongside their highly respected and global group of advisors to help strengthen their efforts."

Paladin's Strategic Advisory Group is a key piece of the firm's value proposition. Langevin joins some of the top experts in cyber and national security, including former White House Cybersecurity Advisor Richard Clarke, Deputy Director of the National Security Agency Richard Ledgett, retired Vice Admiral Jan Tighe, founding Chief Executive of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre Ciaran Martin, and Executive Director of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery.

About Paladin Capital Group

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, London, Luxembourg, and Silicon Valley. As a multi-stage investor, Paladin's core strength is identifying, supporting and investing in innovative companies that develop promising, early-stage technologies to address the critical cyber and advanced technological needs of both commercial and government customers. Combining proven investment experience with deep expertise in global security, cyber technology and cutting-edge research, Paladin has invested in more than 60 companies since 2008 and has been a trusted partner to investors, entrepreneurs and governments for over two decades.

