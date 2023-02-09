Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board Launches Grand Life Magazine!

The Official Grand Bahama Magazine To Launch Globally on February 21

FREEPORT, The Bahamas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rich and diverse story of Grand Bahama will be shared with the world, thanks to the brand-new Grand Life Magazine!

The Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board officially released a digital copy of the Grand Life Magazine at a soft launch event, which was hosted at Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort on Feb 2. The event was attended by a number of US based travel agents and Ministry of Tourism Investments and Aviation representatives, who all got a first look at the publication ahead of its official launch, which is scheduled to take place on Feb 21.

The Grand Life Magazine is a full-length magazine that will be shared in print and digitally with visitors, travel agents, and at tourism events around the world. The very first issue features diverse stories about Grand Bahamian people, culture, and food. It highlights the Smith's Point Fish Fry's 40'th Anniversary, unique culinary finds, and stories about the men and women who make the island unique.

Grand Life Magazine was developed by co-editors, Carmel Churchill and Nikia Wells, who are both Grand Bahama natives.

"The Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board challenged us to create a digital publication that would encapsulate the stories and people of Grand Bahama," noted Churchill. "As Grand Bahamians who both have a great passion and deep love for the island, we wanted to share authentic and heartfelt experiences."

Wells added, "In this very first issue of the Grand Life Magazine, our goal is to tell a captivating story about the real Grand Bahama and share a bit of the wonderful adventures that the island has to offer. It is a family island, a city and an eco-wonderland all rolled into one. And, it is a dream come true to be able to showcase this beautiful island that we call home, on the world stage."

Churchill also notes that the second issue of the Grand Life Magazine is already in the works. "The energy and excitement of this first issue has accelerated the wheels turning for the second edition, which promises to be jam-packed and filled with a number of 'bucket list' things to do while on the island."

A digital copy of the Grand Life Magazine can be viewed by visiting www.grandbahamavacations.com. Printed copies will be available after the magazine's official launch in late February.

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

