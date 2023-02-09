Katten Expands Employee Benefits Practice With New ERISA Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Shira Selengut has joined the firm as a partner in its Tax department and member of its Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice in the firm's New York office.

With a wide-ranging practice and particular skill in addressing complex matters under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), Selengut advises private investment funds and financial institutions on knotty aspects of federal tax and employee benefits laws, including ERISA's plan asset, fiduciary responsibility and prohibited transaction rules. She counsels lenders and borrowers in structured loan facilities, and underwriters, issuers, dealers, investors and more in asset-backed securities, derivatives and other structured finance transactions with respect to ERISA.

Selengut also advises public and private companies, private equity firms, and executives regarding executive compensation and governance matters. She negotiates employment, consulting and separation agreements; advises on the design and implementation of incentive compensation plans and related disclosures and tax implications; counsels clients regarding the employment, employee benefits and executive compensation aspects of mergers and acquisitions; and negotiates key transaction documents.

"Shira is one of a handful of attorneys in the United States with this particular combination of skills and deep expertise in ERISA Title I, executive compensation, and ERISA in M&A transactions," said Kate Ulrich Saracene, chair of Katten's Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice. "She deepens our bench strength in support of several practices that are a key focus for Katten. Shira is an ideal fit as we continue to expand our team and expertise in ERISA. I'm thrilled that she's joining us."

Saul Rudo, who leads Katten's Tax department as chair of its Transactional Tax Planning practice, added, "Shira's ability to navigate complex matters of ERISA and beyond adds to the range of services we offer our clients as they design and manage the full spectrum of employee plans and arrangements."

Selengut has lectured on a range of judicial decisions and other developments affecting benefit plans. She will work closely with Katten's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity practice and its Financial Markets & Funds practice, among others.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

