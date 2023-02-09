Masih Alinejad and Juju Chang, renowned human-rights advocates, to share the stage at the 44th Simmons Leadership Conference for a timely discussion about Alinejad's courageous campaign against Iran's compulsory hijab.

Virtual registration open for world's preeminent women's leadership conference.

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons University and the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership invite leaders throughout the U.S. and the world to attend the 44th Simmons Leadership Conference on March 14, 2023. During the event, Juju Chang, the Emmy Award-winning co-anchor of ABC News Nightline will interview Masih Alinejad, Iranian-American activist, journalist, and author, about her tireless efforts advocating for women's rights, freedom, and political change in Iran—at great personal risk.

Alinejad gained international attention in 2014 when she posted a photo of herself on Facebook with her hair blowing in the wind — an act of defiance against Iran's compulsory hijab. She launched My Stealthy Freedom, a social media movement that provides Iranian and Afghani women a platform to challenge the law.

Chang is one of the most prominent Asian Americans in broadcast news. With the rise of hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, she leverages her platform to champion social change.

"Masih has called for change in Iran, where women and men, girls and boys are taking to the streets to demand freedom, dignity, and democracy," said Susan MacKenty Brady, CEO of the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership. "She's a remarkable woman and I cannot wait to see her and Juju Chang discuss their experiences promoting such important and topical issues."

Now in its 44th year, the Simmons Leadership Conference is the premier women's leadership forum in the country and annually attracts a global audience of thousands of business and professionals. Registration is open for the hybrid event, an opportunity to be inspired, hear the wisdom of world-class women leaders, build leadership skills, and network with experts from around the globe.

Proceeds from the Simmons Leadership Conference help fund scholarships and educational programming at Simmons University. The Institute's mission is to develop the mindset and skills of leaders at all levels so they can foster gender parity and cultures of inclusion.

