Crescent Tools Gears Up to Make Major Impact

World-renowned tool manufacturer breaks new ground with construction job site teams.

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction trade professionals are in for a hard-hitting series of engaging and informative tool demonstrations from Crescent's new IMPACT team. The newly-formed Crescent Tools job site tool specialists have been hand-selected to share their expertise with today's tool users to help them get the job done.

Crescent Tools (PRNewsfoto/Crescent Tools) (PRNewswire)

"Crescent Tools is proud to announce its latest job site tool specialists—the IMPACT team," said Allison Kinsey, Senior Manager, End User Conversion Sales. "The team puts us face to face with construction trade professionals on a daily basis, allowing us to share the Crescent Brand, its full line of innovative tools, and continue to gain real-world feedback on our products—helping us better meet the needs of our customers."

The IMPACT team will work to convert end-users and bring awareness to the Crescent brand and its full line-up of professional tools from in-store and customer demonstrations. These demonstrations will certainly reinforce Crescent Tools as today's industry leader.

Crescent Tools' powerful lineup of products in action features trade favorites such as the NailSlicer Framing Saw Blade, Shockforce G2 Measuring Tape, and Drop Point Pocket Knife. The team of 25 is expected to spread a wealth of tips, tricks, and more across 4 states in the southeastern United States, with plans for further team expansion in the future—visit www.crescenttool.com to learn more.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy-duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crescent Tools