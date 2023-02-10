NuZee Partnership with Lacsnac™ Creates Single-Serve Coffees Tailored to Nursing Moms

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) NuZee Inc., a leading coffee co-packing company, today announces a new partnership with Lacsnac™ to provide a first-ever single-serve coffee blend tailored to breastfeeding mothers.

Lacsnac Single Serve Coffees Tailored to Nursing Moms (PRNewswire)

Lacsnac Lactation Coffee is single-serve Colombian Coffee in tea bag sachets blended with herbs that are known to increase lactation in nursing women. Fenugreek and Blessed Thistle have been used to increase breast milk production by lactating mothers for centuries. It is a featured product in a Lacsnac line of products developed by Molly Wilson, who also founded the molly&you® gourmet food company.

"I have long wanted to work with NuZee, Inc and have thoughtfully selected them as a partner after years of observing them in the marketplace," says Wilson. "Together, we have created a first-to-market product in coffee."

The Lacsnac concept came about after a chance early morning conversation at an airport with a nursing mom who said she couldn't find any lactation foods that weren't full of unhealthy ingredients. When Wilson looked into this, she realized it was true, and her idea to provide healthy and enjoyable lactation food and beverage options eventually became Lacsnac. One of the featured products is the Lactation Coffee, an ethically-sourced and Non-GMO lactation coffee that is vegan, dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, eco-friendly, small batch and Kosher.

"Our coffee sachets are industrial compostable, our box is recyclable, and we have carefully selected NuZee as our factory partner on this innovative coffee product," explains Wilson. "That allows us to produce our coffee in a factory powered by renewable energy."

"The Lacsnac partnership is an amazing opportunity to bring a truly distinct single-serve coffee to a consumer group that might otherwise be overlooked," says NuZee CEO and President, Masa Higashida. "We are thrilled to help make this happen, and to do so in a way that is healthy for the consumer and the environment."

Right now, consumers can purchase Lacsnac products on Amazon, as well as through the wholesale marketplace for small to mid-level retailers, Faire. To find out more about Lacsnac, visit lacsnac.com

For more information on how to work with NuZee, visit mynuzee.com .

About Lacsnac

Lacsnac™ is a mom-owned, women-led company with a passion for gourmet snacks made from superfoods known to increase milk production for nursing and breastfeeding Moms. We've formulated proprietary blends of gluten-free whole foods and herbs known to boost the milk supply from Mom while also sneaking in nutrient-rich, plant-based energy and immune-boosting vitamins & minerals. Our products are thoughtfully-sourced with predominantly organic ingredients.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NUZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

(PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.