ARIZONA BILTMORE, A WALDORF ASTORIA RESORT, REOPENS TIERRA LUNA SPA AND SOL GARDEN, EQUIPPED WITH NEW SALT CHAMBER IN NEW ERA OF LUXURY WELLNESS

Historic Arizona Resort Debuts Fresh Wellness Experiences as Part of Its Property-Wide Restoration

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort , is ushering in a new era of spa and wellness offerings to accompany the resort's restored dining venues, revamped luxury accommodations, and the addition of Spire Bar and exclusive on-property Citrus Club. Instilling a renewed trove of contemporary wellness experiences, the refreshed Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden is home to a host of innovative treatments, now including a state-of-the-art, standalone SALT Chamber . Recently named a Four-Star Spa by Forbes Travel Guide, the iconic resort's desert oasis seamlessly showcases the stunning therapeutic structure, which comes equipped with pure-grade Himalayan salt to boost immunity, improve mood and revive skin.

Arizona Biltmore ushers in new era of spa and wellness offerings at its refreshed Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden.

Complementing the spa's distinct treatment menu, Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden's transformative outdoor space is set amidst ethereal mountain views and ocotillo coves, and is artfully outfitted with a cold plunge pool, hot tub, invigorating rain shower, and a wellness bar serving immune-boosting cocktails and zero-proof refreshments. Now wielding a dedicated salt therapy room, the Sol Garden is taking relaxation to the next level for an immersive wellness experience, complete with salt halotherapy and a robust menu of signature offerings.

"The Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden makes a perfect metaphysical oasis for a halotherapy treatment room, especially for those looking to cleanse their respiratory systems and revive their skin after being in the dry desert air," says Becky Leuluai, Senior Director of Spa and Retail at Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden. "Our transcendent approach to wellness is something we specialize in, and we look forward to guests experiencing halotherapy treatments as part of their cosmic journey through Tierra Luna Spa."

Incorporating a holistic approach, the treatment menu at Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden reflects the core pillars of Desert Botanicals, Cosmic Connection, and Dynamic Recovery. Indigenous mud, desert herbs and native scents are utilized throughout the spa menu to pay tribute to the resort's desert surroundings, all brought to life through Signature Massage + Body Experiences, Skin Care, Soaking Experiences, Cosmic Experiences, and Finishing Touches.

The Tierra Luna Spa hours are 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily. Reservations can be made by calling (602) 955-6600. For more information about Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, please visit www.arizonabiltmore.com . For more information on the Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden menu or to book an experience, please visit www.tierralunaspa.com .

About Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Built in 1929, the Arizona Biltmore occupies an estate of 39 lush acres set against the breathtaking backdrop of Piestewa Peak. This landmark resort pairs intuitive hospitality and 701 beautiful accommodations with Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced architecture and design, and a touch of old Hollywood glamor. In 2021, a thoughtful reinvention unveiled sophisticated new dining destinations, seven incredible pools including an elegant adults-only pool and enhanced family pool with a 65' triple water slide alongside stylish air-conditioned cabanas, and refreshed luxury cottages. The resort has also debuted a reimagined spa and wellness experience at Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden, which has since been named a 2023 Four-Star Spa by Forbes Travel Guide. Arizona Biltmore now embodies contemporary luxury whilst still honoring the storied legacy of this iconic destination. To learn more, or experience the Arizona Biltmore, please visit www.arizonabiltmore.com , Facebook, Instagram or call 602 955-6600.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary expertise in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments and sincerely elegant service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, iconic Peacock Alley, refined art collections and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand's world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria , and follow the brand on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

