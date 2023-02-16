IRONMATT RECEIVES $75,000 GRANT FROM DEERFIELD FOUNDATION

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of "IronMatt", The Matthew Larson Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumors, is pleased to be the recipient of a seventy-five thousand ($75,000) grant from Deerfield Foundation to support the Family Assistance Program for families living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The IronMatt Family Assistance Program is available to qualified families in need of assistance who have a child undergoing treatment for a Brain or Central Nervous System (CNS) cancer. IronMatt pays families bills such as mortgages, rent, car payments and utility bills while their child is going through treatments so families can focus on their child's care and well-being.

IronMatt's mission is to build a network committed to providing financial assistance to reduce family hardship, fund pediatric brain tumor research and advance patient care. The Matthew Larson Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumors was launched in 2007 by Kelly and Greg Larson in honor of their son, Matthew, who passed away at the age of 7 due to brain and spinal cancer. Since 2007, IronMatt has provided more than $3.5 million to over 2,000 families through the Family Assistance Program; funded over $5 million in research grants to improve treatments and find a cure; and obtained a "Give With Confidence" 100 rating from Charity Navigator.

Kelly Larson, President of Iron Matt, stated- "We are tremendously grateful to Deerfield Foundation for their generous grant in support of our mission. This grant will make a positive impact on families in the New York metropolitan area as we help families through their most difficult times and ease their financial and emotional burden as their child goes through treatment."

Mark Veich, Executive Director of the Deerfield Foundation, stated- "We are honored to support IronMatt's mission to help children and families affected by pediatric brain tumors, especially in the metropolitan area where Deerfield's employees and their families live and work."

ABOUT DEERFIELD FOUNDATION: An affiliate of Deerfield Management, the Deerfield Foundation is a New York City-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is to strive to improve health, accelerate innovation and promote human equity. Since its inception in 2007, the Foundation has formed numerous partnerships and invested in the advancement of children's health, from clinics in the South Bronx to Nepal. Funds are provided through employee contributions and directly from Deerfield's profits. Many of the past grant recipients consist of children's healthcare initiatives as well as social services and underserved populations.

