New Partnership between ASC and Sunco Communication & Installation

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC, a worldwide leading provider of software and cloud solutions announces their partnership with Sunco Communication and Installation. Sunco is a Canadian Microsoft Solution Partner offering managed IT services to improve efficiency and security for small and midmarket organizations. This new partnership makes Sunco eligible to resell ASC's compliance recording solution Recording Insights for Microsoft Teams.

As compliant communication becomes increasingly important for companies from various industries ASC has developed their Azure-native cloud recording and analytics service Recording Insights. Recording Insights is a certified, native-built cloud solution hosted in Azure that integrates seamlessly with the Teams cloud collaboration platform. It reliably captures all communications and leverages leading AI and analytics tools to bring full transparency and automation to compliance processes. Since its launch, Recording Insights has become an essential tool for companies needing to meet legal regulations, prevent fraud, and effectively manage risk.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Sunco," says Brandon Barend, Vice President of North American Sales for ASC. "For many years, Sunco has provided outstanding solutions and service to their client base. The addition of our Recording Insights for Microsoft Teams will help bolster their already impressive catalog of products and services. We are very much looking forward to expanding our partnership."

Mike Schoenberger, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Sunco Communication and Installation, adds: "As a company, it is always our goal to provide the highest level of service and product expertise and support to our customers. We believe Recording Insights for Microsoft Teams will enable us to meet those objectives."

About Sunco

Sunco is one of Canada's leading independent business telecom solutions providers, with more than 20 years of experience. From auditing telecom bill and services to help clients find areas of cost savings and performance improvement, to implementing customized solutions that can scale as their businesses grow, Sunco brings employee-level commitment to every client relationship.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading provider of software and cloud solutions for omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics helping companies of all sizes to record and analyze their communication, especially financial service providers, contact centers, and public safety organizations. Headquartered in Germany with subsidiaries in 13 countries and experienced system integration partners in over 60 countries, ASC is the #1 Europe-based player in its industry.

