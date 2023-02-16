UPSHER-SMITH AND THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF STATE PHARMACY ASSOCIATIONS (NASPA) AWARD PHARMACISTS FOR EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) are pleased to recognize 47 pharmacists from across the country with the 2022 NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award. This annual award, overseen by NASPA and sponsored by Upsher-Smith, honors innovators in the pharmacy field.

The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes qualified pharmacists who have demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method, or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy. The award is presented by participating state pharmacy associations throughout the year.

"Each year, Upsher-Smith looks forward to partnering with NASPA in their efforts to recognize the men and women who do so much to enhance and improve the practice of pharmacy in their communities," said Rich Fisher, President and COO of Upsher-Smith. "We are proud to highlight their exceptional work and innovation, and especially their efforts to drive improved patient outcomes."

Rebecca Snead, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of NASPA added, "It is an honor to acknowledge these exemplary pharmacists, who have been selected for their commitment to patients and their dedication to advancing the pharmacy profession. We also deeply appreciate Upsher-Smith and participating state pharmacy associations for their continued support of NASPA's Excellence in Innovation Award."

The 2022 Excellence in Innovation Award recipients include:

Alabama :

- Jared Johnson , PharmD

- Jacob Johnson , PharmD

Alaska : Justin Ruffridge , PharmD

Arizona : Christopher Edwards

Arkansas : Chester Barber , PD

California : Crystal Zhou , PharmD

Colorado : Melissa Rodgers , PharmD, BCACP

Connecticut : Richard Kiley , PharmD

Delaware : Dr. TaQuina M. Warren

Florida : Lorraine M. Mobley , RPh

Georgia : Ben Ross

Illinois : Eric S. Bandy , RPh

Iowa : Deanna L. McDanel , PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

Kansas : Mary Beth Dameron , PharmD

Kentucky :

- MeLeigha Milby, PharmD

- Nelda Eads , PharmD

Louisiana : Robert "Butch" Ray, RPh

Maine : Sara Couture , PharmD

Maryland : Emily Heil , PharmD, MS, BCIDP, BCPS, AAHIVP

Massachusetts : David DeiCicchi , PharmD, CACP

Michigan : Maria Young , BSPharm

Minnesota : Paria Sanaty Zadeh , PharmD

Mississippi : Carly Brown , PharmD

Missouri : Dr. Bianca Daisy-Bell

Montana : Keaten LaBrel, PharmD

Nebraska : Dr. Nathan L. Suck, PharmD

Nevada : KayLynn Bowman , PharmD, MS, MEd

New Hampshire : Matthew J. Maughan , PharmD

New Jersey : Antonia Carbone , PharmD, BCACP

New Mexico : Uri Bassan , RPh

New York : Steven Pardi , RPh

North Carolina : Tracey Simmons-Kornegay , PharmD

North Dakota : Kevin Martian , PharmD

Ohio : Dustin Carneal , PharmD

Oklahoma : Brant Alexander , PharmD

Oregon : Gregg Wendland , RPh

Pennsylvania : Shawn Nairn , RPh

Puerto Rico : Carlos A. Torrado Delgado , PharmD, JD

Rhode Island : Kenny Correia , PharmD, BCACP

South Carolina : Jarrod B. Tippins , PharmD

Tennessee : Katie Vandenberg , PharmD

Texas : Saba Syed, PharmD, MS, BCACP, BCGP

Virginia : Alexis Page , PharmD, BCACP

Washington : Kathleen Pierce , PharmD

West Virginia : Amber Conrad , PharmD

Wisconsin : Thad Schumacher , PharmD

Wyoming : Eric Saul , PharmD

To learn more about the exceptional work of NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award winners, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations

The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA's membership is comprised of state pharmacy associations and over 70 other stakeholder organizations. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide. For more information, please visit the NASPA Web site www.naspa.us.

