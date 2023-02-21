Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Seeks to Reapply to OTCQB and Apply to International Stock Exchanges

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a leading provider of music licensing, Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), & copyright solutions, is pleased to announce its plans to reapply to OTCQB and apply to other international stock exchanges around the world.

The company has been working diligently to meet the listing requirements of OTCQB and other international stock exchanges. This move will enable Music Licensing, Inc. to expand its reach and offer its shareholders greater exposure to global markets.

Music Licensing, Inc. CEO, Jake P. Noch, said, "We are excited about our plans to reapply to OTCQB and apply to other international stock exchanges around the world. This will allow us to reach a broader audience and enhance the value proposition we offer to our shareholders. We are confident that this move will lead to increased visibility, liquidity, and a stronger shareholder base."

The company is actively pursuing listings on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm, The Jamaican Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam, The Australian Stock Exchange, the London AIM Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, and A2X in South Africa. These listings will enable Music Licensing, Inc. to tap into new markets, expand its reach, and offer its shareholders greater opportunities for growth.

Music Licensing, Inc. is committed to enhancing shareholder value and will continue to pursue growth opportunities. The company has a solid track record of providing innovative solutions to the music licensing industry, and its expansion into new markets is a testament to its commitment to excellence.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. ( ProMusicRights.com )

Pro Music Rights is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

