VRM Mortgage Services: FinServ Summit to Return to In-Person and Take Place in Five Cities in 2023

VRM Mortgage Services: FinServ Summit to Return to In-Person and Take Place in Five Cities in 2023

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinServ Summit, presented by The Council for Inclusion in Financial Services (CIFS), will return in-person and take place in five cities across the United States in 2023. Those host cities will include Birmingham, Alabama on March 23, Detroit, Michigan on April 20, Dallas, Texas on June 22, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 24, and San Diego, California on September 28. Individuals seeking to attend — the FinServ Summit is geared towards financial services professionals, small business owners, property preservation professionals, and real estate brokers and agents — may register on the FinServ Summit official website at https://councilforinclusion.org/finserv-summit/register/ .

Everything For Your Customer Journey From A to Z (PRNewswire)

This year's summit will cover a range of topics, including diversity, equity, and inclusion best practices, economic and housing updates, and vendor relationships. In addition, during a vendor roundtable hosted by partner sponsor VRM Mortgage Services, attendees will be able to engage in Q&A and one-on-ones with staff to learn more about the company and of potential business opportunities. Attendees will conclude the event with FinServ Connect, a networking event where financial services professionals can network and establish relationships that may help grow their business.

The return to in-person FinServ Summits is possible thanks to our Partner Sponsor VRM Mortgage Services, Platinum Sponsor PCV Murcor, Gold Sponsor VRM Lending LLC, Silver Sponsor The Automation Company, and Bronze Sponsors Mortgage Bankers Association and the Mortgage Collective. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information about the summit, head to https://councilforinclusion.org/finserv-summit/

About the Council for Inclusion in Financial Services (CIFS)

CIFS increases awareness within the financial services industry of the social and economic benefits of multiculturalism in employment and supplier utilization, while also launching initiatives that promote financial literacy to help all Americans understand how to grow their personal wealth. CIFS is also an advocate for the value of diversity and inclusion and strives to engage with all sectors of financial services to cultivate an understanding and acknowledgment of how creating a more inclusive workforce, providing equal access to business opportunities, and improving financial literacy leads to business success and community well-being.

For more information about CIFS, visit https://councilforinclusion.org/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VRM Mortgage Services