Blue River Advises Prime Technologies on Sale to TMA Systems

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue River Financial Group, Inc. ("Blue River"), a leading North American middle market investment banking firm, announced it served as exclusive M&A advisor to Prime Technologies, provider of Calibration Management Software (CMS), in its recent sale to TMA Systems, a portfolio company of Silversmith Capital Partners. The acquisition of Prime Technologies enables TMA, US-based leader and developer of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS), to provide its clients with a robust asset calibration and maintenance management solution.

Prime Technologies, Inc. has been a global leader in the development of calibration management software for 25 years. The company's high-level expertise provides clients with a well-structured, data-centric software platform to improve and formalize calibration and maintenance management practices.

"We are excited to join forces with TMA Systems and bring our calibration management software to their already impressive suite of CMMS/EAM solutions. This acquisition allows us to accelerate the development of ProCal and PCX SaaS solutions," said Jim Dale, CEO of Prime Technologies.

TMA Systems is the preferred solutions provider for facility professionals. Worldwide, more than 1,650 TMA clients maintain over 55,000 facilities, representing 4.5 billion square feet of space.

"We are committed to providing our customers with innovative software solutions and comprehensive services to meet the most demanding calibration and asset management challenges," said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems.

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $3.3 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies.

"The strategic fit was obvious from the start, but the cultural fit and the strong relationships that formed quickly among the leadership team will ensure that the acquisition of Prime by TMA will deliver on its promise," said Bryan Berent, Managing Partner at Blue River.

Blue River Financial Group is a middle-market investment banking and M&A advisory firm. With over 20 years of experience across 50 global industries, Blue River has become one of the nation's premier providers of buy-side, sell-side, and valuation services. It assists public corporations, private equity groups, and other institutional acquirers in deal-sourcing, negotiating, and closing transactions, and guides business owners through the selling process. Learn more at https://goblueriver.com/.

