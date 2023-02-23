George Washington University Hosts Webinar on How Clinicians Shape Community Narratives on HIV and COVID

Training series highlights HIV and COVID-19 issues in primary care

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) is hosting a free webinar on March 3 to explore the challenges of HIV and COVID community-based stigma and explain how clinicians can promote HIV screening and COVID-19 vaccine screening for their patients.

The webinar features Dr. Oni Blackstock, MD, founder and Executive Director of Health Justice, a racial and health equity consulting practice, and is part of a training series for the Two in One: HIV + COVID Screening and Testing Model, a national medical education program.

"Our discussion with Dr. Blackstock will be an important step forward in addressing how primary care practitioners establish narratives regarding their patients' health," said Maranda Ward, EdD, MPH, principal investigator of the Two in One Model and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at The George Washington University. "As a primary care and HIV physician, she is well-equipped to help us explore how providers can communicate responsibly while also understanding the impact of their language on patients."

The Two in One Model is designed with a combined health and racial equity lens to enable primary care practitioners to better engage in culturally responsive communication on HIV and COVID vaccines with their racial, ethnic, sexual, and gender-minoritized patients.

The training series will offer nine live-streamed continuing medical education lectures as well as an asynchronous CME-bearing module-based training course and toolkit. The session, titled "How Clinicians Shape Community Narratives on HIV and COVID," is scheduled for Friday, March 3rd, from 12 – 1 p.m. ET. Anyone can register for the event here.

The webinar is a part of George Washington University's 8th Annual Diversity Summit, entitled "Toward a More Perfect Union: With Liberty, Justice, & Civility for All," and is funded by Gilead Sciences inc. For more information on this research-informed model, visit the Two-in-One website at: twoinone.smhs.gwu.edu.

