Kinder Joy Launches NBA Collection Featuring 12 New Iconic Mascot Toys

The new collection encourages families to pass down their fandom from one generation to another

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Joy®, the delicious treat plus toy made specially to help parents create joyful moments of surprise for their children, is releasing a new limited-edition NBA collection featuring 12 iconic mascot toys representing different teams.

Designed to connect one generation of fans to the next, the new Kinder Joy line includes a range of NBA mascots including Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

All 12 mascot toys can be scanned in Applaydu, the app that brings Kinder Joy toys to life through augmented reality. Dedicated basketball features and experiences can also be found in Applaydu. The free app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

"There's nothing more memorable than being with your kids when they watch their first NBA game," said Miguel Zorrilla, Vice President of the Kinder Joy brand. "Whether you're watching at home or in the stands, the NBA provides families the space to bond – and we're hoping to play a small part in that with Kinder Joy's new NBA collection. Our variety of mascot toys is a way families can pass down fandom from one generation to the next."

The beloved Kinder Joy egg has one half featuring two layers of creamy deliciousness – one cocoa and one sweet milk-cream flavored – topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream and a surprise toy inside in the other half.

The NBA mascot toy collection is now available nationwide. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com as well as the pages for Kinder US on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Kinder Joy

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category by Product of the Year USA.

For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

Kinder Joy® is a delicious treat in an iconic egg shape to surprise and delight! One half of the egg contains two layers of milky sweet creams topped with 2 crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half of the egg contains an exciting surprise toy. (PRNewsfoto/Ferrero North America) (PRNewswire)

