X-ELIO launches 60MW Battery Energy Storage System project in Liberty County, Texas, USA

This 60 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project will be co-located at X-ELIO's Liberty 72 MW solar PV plant in Liberty County, Texas

The BESS project will support the ERCOT Grid in the management of the intermittency of large renewable generation sources close to the Houston load center

This project, which is X-ELIO's largest industrial battery project and its first in the US, will be constructed in partnership with Saft, who are supplying 34 Intensium Max Li-ion battery containers and 17 conversion systems.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X-ELIO, a leading developer of renewable and sustainable energy worldwide, has launched its first utility-scale Battery Energy Storage system (BESS) project in the United States, with a total capacity of 60 MW.

This BESS project will be co-located with Liberty 1 Solar, the 72 MW Photovoltaic (PV) Solar plant that the company is building near Houston. Liberty 1 Solar is expected to be operational in early 2024 and will generate 137 GWh of clean energy per year, avoiding the emission of 52.4 tons of CO 2 , while contributing more than $130 million in capital investment in the state and creating up to 125 construction jobs. The energy produced by this plant will be sold to BASF through a PPA (Power Purchase Agreement), closed last September with the company.

The project itself will provide a reliable and cost-effective means of storing renewable energy. Surplus energy, generated by Liberty 1 during times of low demand, will be stored in these batteries so that it can be fed into the grid at times of greater need. As an ancillary service, the system will also support grid voltage and frequency.

Additionally, the battery system is uniquely designed in a way that allows for future expansion, increasing capacity from a 1.2hr system to a 2hr system (60MW-120MWh), ensuring the highest value proposition under ever-changing market conditions.

X-ELIO began investing in energy storage one year ago. The development of this project, the largest BESS project for X-ELIO to-date, is the first of a GW-scale pipeline that X-ELIO continues to build globally. The project will move forward with the collaboration of two long-time players in the energy storage sector, SAFT and Power Electronics.

Chief Commercial Officer of X-ELIO, Mirko Molinari, stated: "Launching this new battery project is a major milestone for X-ELIO and another step in our strategy to expand our business model to synergistic adjacencies to our core solar business. This is the first big step of many that X-ELIO aims to take in this direction, and we are happy to partner with savvy technical partners like Saft who share our ambitions to become a major player in utility-scale energy storage."

Hervé Amossé, Saft Executive Vice President for Energy Storage Solutions, said: "We are delighted to support X-ELIO for this exciting project in Texas, their largest to date. X-ELIO can count on Saft's ability to deliver the most effective energy storage solution for their performance requirements. We will deliver 34 Intensium Max containers and 17 power conversion systems, which will play a key role in the efficient operation of the Liberty project throughout its lifetime."

About X-ELIO:

X-ELIO specializes in the development, construction, financing and operation of renewable and sustainable energy projects with a global presence in Europe, the United States, Latin America, Japan and Australia. The company has 17 years of experience with more than 2.6 GW built. The group is a world leader in the development of renewable and sustainable energy, with a strong commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gases and the fight against climate change.

