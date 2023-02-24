Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following second quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock Payable June 1, 2023 Of Record May 15, 2023 Dividend $0.62 per share



The dividend equates to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities. Centuri Group, Inc. is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.