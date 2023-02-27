Cisco @ Mobile World Congress: Showcasing Simple and Secure Wireless Experiences to Help Businesses Connect More People and Things

News Summary:

Cisco spotlights new projects with global partners including BT Group, KPN, Telenor, Telstra, Telus, Tele2, and TIM to help enterprise customers manage IoT deployments with simplicity, automation and speed.

New wireless, cloud and IoT products and solutions launching include Cisco's Mobility Services platform for advanced mobile IoT use-cases, Cisco Meraki MG51 and MG51E 5G Gateways for business internet, Wi-Fi6E-ready products, routing solutions for hybrid work, and more.

Cisco is working with Mercedes-Benz to provide an optimal mobile office experience in new Mercedes-Benz E Class vehicles; Webex by Cisco will serve as the luxury sedan's first collaboration application.

Cisco Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration, Jeetu Patel , will deliver a keynote with McLaren CTO Ed Green , "Winning F1 races: Behind the scenes with Webex and McLaren Racing": Wednesday, 1 March, 1:15 - 2:15 pm CET , MWC Stage C, Hall 6

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS -- Visitors to the Cisco booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will see and hear how Cisco is working closely with communication service providers, system integrators, and device makers to deliver simple, secure wireless experiences to connect everything, everywhere.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco) (PRNewswire)

"To succeed in the digital era, businesses must rely on new software platforms, 5G, and new Wi-Fi connectivity solutions," said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking. "We look forward to meeting with customers to introduce new solutions including the Cisco Mobility Services platform powered by our 5G and Edge Cloud technology stack and IoT Control Center, 5G SA packet core, and global edge compute delivered together with Qwilt. With Cisco Private 5G and new 5G Meraki routers offering cloud-managed 5G WAN connectivity, we're giving service providers what they need to pursue new business models and accelerate digital transformation across industries."

Transforming Industries

Cisco is helping service providers in more than 100 countries build the Internet for the Future to empower autonomous industries and connected communities. With smart, open, 5G infrastructure, the Cisco Mobility Services platform powering more than 200 million devices, and an unmatched security portfolio, the company supports a wide range of IoT use cases aligned to customers' needs. New projects are underway with partners including BT Group, KPN, Telenor, Telstra, Telus, Tele2, and TIM to help enterprise customers simplify network operations and automate processes to manage IoT deployments of all sizes with speed. More details here.

Leading in Transportation

To help people get work done safely, securely, and comfortably in their vehicles, Cisco today announced it is working with Mercedes-Benz to provide an optimal mobile office experience in new Mercedes-Benz E Class vehicles. Webex by Cisco will serve as the luxury sedan's first collaboration application, and the partnership reenforces Mercedes-Benz and Cisco's joint commitment to innovation in hybrid work and connected vehicles. More details here.

Accelerating 5G

From managed services to cloud-native telco stacks, Routed Optical Networking, and edge computing solutions, here are new examples of how Cisco is helping its customers drive 5G innovation to serve enterprise needs:

Cisco Launches Meraki 5G Gateways with T-Mobile to Deliver Simple and Scalable Business Internet: Cisco and T-Mobile announced plans to offer businesses Cisco Meraki's first-ever 5G cellular gateways, the MG51 and MG51E. Cisco and T-Mobile announced plans to offer businesses Cisco Meraki's first-ever 5G cellular gateways, the MG51 and MG51E. More details here.

stc Collaborates with Cisco to Accelerate stc's Cloud Journey for Greater Agility and Efficiency: Seeking new ways to differentiate and deliver business outcomes through agile, secure infrastructure, stc has transformed its network to improve the economics of 5G and cloud stacks and create faster and more compelling connected experiences at scale. Seeking new ways to differentiate and deliver business outcomes through agile, secure infrastructure, stc has transformed its network to improve the economics of 5G and cloud stacks and create faster and more compelling connected experiences at scale. More details here.

V.tal Engages Cisco to Build the Internet for the Future with a Multi-Tenant 5G Network in Brazil : V.tal is working with Cisco to build a multi-tenant 5G xHaul network in Brazil to accelerate the deployment of 5G and related service innovations. V.tal is working with Cisco to build a multi-tenant 5G xHaul network into accelerate the deployment of 5G and related service innovations. More details here.

New and Expanded Partnerships

Cisco and Intel Collaborate to Drive Private 5G Technology Innovation and Global IoT Adoption to Connect Everything, Everywhere : Cisco and Intel intend to collaborate in building Global 5G Innovation Centers to test 5G applications and use cases to help drive growth and adoption of 5G for business. Cisco and Intel intend to collaborate in building Global 5G Innovation Centers to test 5G applications and use cases to help drive growth and adoption of 5G for business. More details here.

Cisco and NEC to Bring 5G Connectivity and Automation to Networks Across the Globe: Cisco and NEC's enhanced collaboration efforts include system integration solutions and potential opportunities for automation, 5G, and routed optical networking to meet increasing customer demands across the world. NEC's new 5G radio, UNIVERGE 1200, is in the process of being qualified with Cisco Private 5G. Cisco and NEC's enhanced collaboration efforts include system integration solutions and potential opportunities for automation, 5G, and routed optical networking to meet increasing customer demands across the world. NEC's new 5G radio, UNIVERGE 1200, is in the process of being qualified with Cisco Private 5G. More details here.

Cisco and NTT Collaborate to Bring Private 5G to Enterprise Customers and Accelerate Industry Transformation : NTT and Cisco plan to work together to co-innovate and bring to market the technology and value-added services that will enable enterprise customers to deploy Private 5G across the Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, and Government sectors. : NTT and Cisco plan to work together to co-innovate and bring to market the technology and value-added services that will enable enterprise customers to deploy Private 5G across the Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, and Government sectors. More details here.

Cisco and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are combining efforts to help simplify the automation, management, and orchestration of multi-vendor RAN systems to accelerate Private 5G benefits for enterprises.

Cisco, Red River , and Federated Wireless align to bring the benefits of Cisco Private 5G to U.S. government customers: Public sector customers can leverage the industry-leading expertise and combined strengths of Cisco, Red River integration services, and Federated Wireless private wireless and spectrum management to improve and extend wireless experiences and drive operational efficiencies across their mission-critical deployments.

Webex Meetings is now on new Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones to increase efficiency for hybrid workers wherever and however they get work done. More details here. to increase efficiency for hybrid workers wherever and however they get work done.

New Products and Solutions

Cisco introduces the following new platform, products, and solutions to power connectivity across the network spanning IoT, 5G Fixed Wireless Access, Wi-Fi, Routing, and more:

Cisco Mobility Services: Cisco Mobility Services platform, delivered as a service, simplifies how communication service providers build, manage, secure, and deliver new mobile services on a global scale. Cisco Mobility Services platform, delivered as a service, simplifies how communication service providers build, manage, secure, and deliver new mobile services on a global scale. More details here.

Cisco Meraki MG51 5G Gateway: Cisco Meraki's first 5G gateway enables customers to auto-provision and cloud-manage an ultra-high bandwidth, 5G-powered WAN uplink from the Cisco Meraki platform. Cisco Meraki's first 5G gateway enables customers to auto-provision and cloud-manage an ultra-high bandwidth, 5G-powered WAN uplink from the Cisco Meraki platform. More details here.

Cisco Catalyst Wireless Gateway with Secure Remote Access: Cisco is giving hybrid and remote workers more choices to connect with cellular or wired broadband with the integration of the Cisco Catalyst Wireless Gateway and Cisco SD-WAN Remote Access; Cisco's cloud-powered SASE architecture provides unified security and compliance.

Combined Wi-Fi6E and Ultra Reliable Wireless Backhaul Endpoint: With its new Catalyst Rugged Access Point/Wireless Client and Catalyst Heavy Duty Access Point, Cisco now has a comprehensive range of Wi-Fi 6/6E-ready products for connecting fixed and mobile endpoints in industrial environments where cellular is not an option.

Executive Keynotes and Speaker Sessions

Cisco Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security & Collaboration, Jeetu Patel , will deliver a keynote with McLaren CTO Ed Green on "Winning F1 races: Behind the scenes with Webex and McLaren Racing": Wednesday, 1 March, 1:15 - 2:15 pm CET , MWC Stage C, Hall 6

Kristen Nichols Session , Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff and COO, Cisco Networking , will be speaking on two panel sessions on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: "Being Ambitious for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Telecoms Industry: Aligning DE&I with Core Business and Growth Goals": Tuesday, February 28 , 10:20 am CET , Stage A,

and "DE&I Accountability and Engagement at Leadership Level": Wednesday, 1 March, 9:15 am CET , Stage A.

Matt Price , Vice President, Subscriber Engineering and Mobility, Cisco Networking, will be speaking on the panel session, "Realizing the Ambitions of the Connected Enterprise": Wednesday, 1 March, 3:45-4:15 pm CET , MWL Broadcast Studio, Hall 4

Live Demos

Seeing is Believing: Learn from Cisco experts as they present live demos of solutions designed to help communication service providers automate and simplify network operations, build prioritized network traffic slices to guarantee service SLAs, transform workplaces into smart spaces to meet sustainability goals, and grow new revenue streams with managed services.

Experience the Cisco NOC: Guests can experience a stand-up network operations center (NOC) featuring advancements in wireless, Webex, and the latest innovations from Cisco partners.

Cisco Wi-Fi at MWC Barcelona 2023

For the tenth year, Cisco is partnering with the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via venue to offer all attendees simple, seamless, and secure wireless experiences— with WBA OpenRoaming, featuring the latest in Cisco Catalyst Wi-Fi 6/6E technology and Cisco DNA Center network management. More details here.

Additional Resources:

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.



Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

This press release may contain forward looking statements relating to future events or future financial performance that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms or comparable terms. These statements are only predictions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements based upon a number of factors including those identified in the company's filings with the SEC.

