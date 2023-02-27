Falvey Insurance Group to Launch Inland Marine Product

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group has expanded its product offering with the launch of inland marine coverage. In addition to being a natural extension to Falvey's existing portfolio, Falvey is excited to have onboarded a full and experienced team to bring its inland marine product to market.

The new team of six is:

Ed Helfers – Principal, Inland Marine

Lisa Uzzo – Principal, Inland Marine

Maureen Connelly – Associate Vice President, Inland Marine

Thomas Helfers – Associate Vice President, Inland Marine

Joanne Stewart – Cicero – Vice President, Claims, Inland Marine

Bob Sundberg – Manger Underwriting Operations, Inland Marine

"We are excited to have Ed, Lisa, Maureen, Thomas, Joanne, and Bob join Falvey to lead our newest product offerings in the Inland Marine marketplace. This group is uniquely qualified with substantial experience across underwriting, policy administration as well as claims enabling a fast-to-market launch," says Mike McKenna, Chief Underwriting Officer at Falvey.

The new additions to Falvey all share the same sentiment about the opportunity to develop this line of business, "We are excited for the opportunity to join Falvey and build a product from the ground up especially with an organization that has an aligned passion for success and strong work culture. As Falvey is already growing in marine and transportation markets; expanding into Inland Marine and related property products will assist in continuing the expansion in the specialty space."

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

