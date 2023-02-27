Huawei Launches 3 Solutions to Embrace F5.5G and Stride to 10Gbps Everywhere

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC 2023, Huawei launched three solutions — Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30, industry's first commercial 50G PON, and Huawei OptiX Alps-WDM, solutions designed for all-optical home, ultra-broadband access, and all-optical metro network fields. While helping operators build E2E green all-optical networks to support high-quality development of all services, these solutions also support smooth evolution to F5.5G networks and striding to 10Gbps Everywhere.

In the all-optical home field, Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30 is the industry's first all-optical FTTR networking product that runs on the C-WAN architecture to achieve six major improvements:



- Aesthetics: Four colors and three installation modes allow it to blend in perfectly with the design of a modern home.

- Speed: Hardware acceleration and algorithm optimization ensure 2000 Mbps connection throughout the entire house.

- Coverage: Multi-beam smart antennas improve coverage by around 30%.

- Roaming: Huawei's innovative seamless roaming coordinated network (SRCN) algorithm enables imperceptible roaming in the entire house.

- Concurrency: Multi-device collaboration minimizes Wi-Fi interference and allows up to 128 devices to connect concurrently.

- Service: One-stop premium 5A [1] service capabilities enable operators to deliver premium installation, maintenance, and operation services. Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30 enables users to enjoy a digital life and helps operators to enhance broadband competitiveness. It has opened up a trillion-dollar market.





In the ultra-broadband access field, Huawei 50G PON is the industry's first commercial solution to implement the following functions:



- It provides high-density symmetrical 50G PON to meet the increasing bandwidth requirements in future campus, industrial interconnection, enterprise, and home scenarios.

- It uses an innovative tapered amplifier and a superlattice reflection structure to increase the optical power budget by around 25% and enable ODN deployment on the live network without re-cabling.

- It integrates GPON, 10G PON, and 50G PON into one port, allowing for service upgrade on demand and minimizing investment costs for operators.

As a next-generation PON technology defined by ITU-T, the 50G PON effectively supports 10Gbps Everywhere. Huawei's innovative 50G PON solution provides a TCO-effective evolution path for operators to upgrade their networks to 10G.

In the all-optical metro network field, Huawei OptiX Alps-WDM solution provides four capabilities:



- Agile: This capability extends OXC to the network edge and enables one-hop optical connection and flexible grooming on the entire network, improving network connectivity performance and shortening service provisioning time from months to minutes.

- Long-Term: The metro-oriented innovative 100G coherent module helps move 100G OTN to CO, improving bandwidth by 10 times and reducing costs remarkably.

- Pooling: By using the wavelength selective switch (WSS) technology to integrate nine traditional subracks into one module, this architecture allows nine access rings to share 96 wavelengths, significantly improving wavelength efficiency and reducing equipment room footprint.

- Simplified: This capability attaches digital optical labels to wavelengths and uses a centralized management and control unit to achieve automatic planning, construction, and O&M, thereby reducing OPEX.

Huawei's OptiX Alps-WDM solution with these four capabilities build a simplified architecture and provide the ultimate experience. They help redefine green all-optical networks and meet operators' requirements for developing B2C, B2H, and B2B services. They will support service evolution in the coming decade.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei's Optical Business Product Line, said, "From F5G to F5.5G, more than planning the future, we create it. Today, gigabit connectivity is rapidly growing more popular around the world. Looking towards 2025, diversified network requirements will require ubiquitous 10-gigabit connectivity. All industries need to work together to embrace F5.5G and stride to 10Gbps Everywhere. Huawei will join hands with global operators to accelerate network upgrade and the application of new technologies, helping operators continuously expand their business boundaries and seize opportunities with ultimate user experience to lead the future."

MWC 2023 will run from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we will dive into topics such as 5G business success, 5.5G opportunities, green development, digital transformation, and our vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity of 5.5G. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/cn/events/mwc2023

[1] 5A: Accurate Planning, Agile Installation, All-in Acceptance, Active Assurance, and Attentive Care

