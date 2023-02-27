Pixelworks Extends the Performance Boundaries of HONOR Magic5 Pro to Deliver Immersive Visual Quality for Consumers

The smartphone provides users with premium visual enjoyment featuring high clarity, high frame rate, high color accuracy and great eye comfort when watching videos or playing games.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the newly released HONOR Magic5 Pro smartphone incorporates Pixelworks' advanced X5 Plus visual processor. The dedicated visual solution is comprised of Pixelworks' industry-leading display technologies, including MotionEngine® technology, always-on HDR display, professional color accuracy, and smooth brightness control, together bringing immersive and eye-pleasing video and gaming experience to end users.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro smartphone is built on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and powered by Pixelworks' X5 Plus visual processor, while also coupled with a stunning display panel. This combination of competitive hardware performance offers users prolonged visual enjoyment with ultra-smooth picture quality.

Powered by Pixelworks visual processing technologies, the HONOR Magic5 Pro smartphone brings users multiple visual benefits including:

MotionEngine® Technology— Pixelworks MotionEngine® (MEMC) technology supports the optimization of visual quality for both video and game content. For video content, the content-optimized motion processing can boost content frame rate in video Apps up to 60fps, which effectively mitigates video judder resulting from frame rate mismatch between content and the display, thus providing increased visual smoothness and stability for native frame rate games. For game content, the technology uses efficient interpolation algorithm to boost low frame rate game content to higher frame rates of up to 90fps or 120fps, which ensures ultra-smooth motion quality while preserving the original artistic intent of game creators on a high refresh rate screen. Compared to running native high frame rate games, Pixelworks-enabled distributed processing offloads the GPU workload by reducing rendering pressure and lowers overall system power consumption when MEMC mode is on, which in turn prevents overheating of mobile devices. This functionality has been adapted to multiple popular video Apps and mobile games.

Always-HDR mode – Pixelworks uses real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more colors and details for the vast majority of gaming and video content, which is often in native SDR (standard dynamic range) format, to enable a cinematic visual experience.

Professional Color Calibration – Every HONOR Magic5 Pro smartphone is factory-tuned with patented display calibration technology by Pixelworks and supports color gamut of 100% P3 and sRGB, giving rise to sharper, more true-to-life colors as seen in most real-world visual scenarios.

Smooth Brightness Control – This feature provides finely tuned and automatic luminance control that enables ultra-smooth display brightness transitions in response to changes in ambient light.

True Flesh Tones – A calibrated flesh tone solution ensures accuracy in all display modes to convey true-to-life skin tones for all content involving real people, whether in photos, video captured on the phone or popular movies.

"As HONOR's high-end flagship, the HONOR Magic5 Pro keeps breaking new ground in imaging, communication, security and intelligence to achieve leaps in comprehensive performance," said Kun Li, GM of Magic Series Products, HONOR. "Excellent screen display performance is indispensable for a high-end flagship because it is through the screen that users experience image content. We are pleased to continue cooperation with Pixelworks on the HONOR Magic5 Pro smartphone. Based on the hardware advantages of Magic5 Pro, the combination of innovative technologies from HONOR and Pixelworks has brought excellent display capability to the smartphone, allowing it to present more native frame rate video and game content with high frame rate visual effects, and thus providing users with a more stable and durable immersive gaming experience."

"Congratulations on the launch of the HONOR Magic5 Pro smartphone!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "Pixelworks and HONOR worked together for the first time to combine our innovative technologies on the HONOR Magic4 Pro last year, taking smartphone display technologies to a new level. The growing acknowledgement of our respective technologies and products has enabled us to cooperate even more on the HONOR Magic5 Pro smartphone. After nearly a year of technology integration and performance adjustment, we believe the HONOR Magic5 Pro smartphone will live up to consumers' expectations and again surprise them with advanced gaming and video experience featuring higher frame rate, higher clarity and enriched details."

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

