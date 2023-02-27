REGENATIVE LABS AND BROTHERS IN ARMS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER STATE OF THE ART CARE TO INJURED VETERANS WITH 5 MILLION DOLLAR DONATION

Both organizations call on physicians to assist Veterans.

PENSACOLA, Fla. , Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading HCT/P manufacturer, is partnering with Brothers in Arms Foundation (BIAF), a 501©3 nonprofit providing logistical and financial support to wounded, ill, injured and fallen Marines, sailors, and the families of those who served. Together, both organizations are dedicated to giving back and improving the quality of life for those who have served our country.

Regenative will donate approximately $5 million dollars of its state-of-the-art Wharton's Jelly product, ProText™, to BIAF which will facilitate the care of qualifying veterans. To bring this care to veterans, Regenative and BIAF need the help of physicians to apply the product.

Physicians across the country may join in supporting our veterans by making a qualified donation of their time under the Brothers in Arms Foundation 501©3 non-profit.

"We're extremely proud of this partnership," shared Regenative Labs CEO, Tyler Barrett. "Ultimately our products are about improving patient quality of life. My grandfather served in the Marines in Korea, and so being able to serve those like him in unison with the mission of Brothers in Arms is important to me," Barrett concluded.

Regenative's Wharton's Jelly product is a structural connective tissue allograft intended for homologous use to replace or supplement missing or damaged tissue directly at the site of a structural defect. Some doctors have used the product for muscle and cartilage tears and to replace missing or damaged tissue due to wounds and tissue defects, instead of masking the underlying connective tissue issue.

Regenative has been tracking patient outcomes of applications of their product for over two years. Retrospectively, the results have shown improvements greater than 33 percent in patient reported WOMAC improvement.

It is Regenative's and BIAF's goal to provide veterans with the best quality of life possible.

"We're committed to bettering the quality of life for our veterans," said Brothers in Arms Foundation President, Phillip Noblin. "This new, innovative treatment will give them the hope and support needed to heal. The partnership with Regenative Labs will further our mission of serving those who've served us," said Noblin.

Physicians interested in taking care of qualified veterans by donating their services through a 501©3 non-profit may visit: https://regenativelabs.com/biaf-physician-time-and-services-donation/

Veterans who wish to learn more, or to refer their physician today may visit: https://regenativelabs.com/biaf/

One can make a monetary donation through the BIAF.

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs' expert product research and development team complies with FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines. Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

About Brothers in Arms Foundation: Brothers in Arms Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit founded in 2009 that exists to provide financial and logistical support to wounded, ill, injured and fallen Marines, sailors, and the families of those who served within the Marines Special Operations community. Over the years, the foundation has supported active-duty Marines, sailors, veterans and military families with programs and services ranging from financial assistance, funding vocational and quality of life initiatives, as well as funeral support and childcare. Learn more at: https://www.brothersinarmsfoundation.org

