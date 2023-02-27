Tanishq USA unveils 'Shaped by Love' curation for gifting season

Tanishq launches one-of-a-kind gift selection for U.S. consumers post its US store debut.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India's largest jewelry retail brand, Tanishq by the Tata Group, impresses again by unveiling its 'Shaped by Love' curation after the first US store launch in New Jersey, just in time for this gifting season.

Shaped by Love collection by Tanishq (PRNewswire)

Tanishq's "Shaped by Love" celebrates love in a unique way. It highlights the concept that every person, like Tanishq's jewelry, is shaped and molded by love. Tanishq as a brand has always stood for meaningful connections and not just showcasing the superficial aspects of love, and this curation is no different. Crafted in gold, diamonds and colored stones like sapphire, rubies, tanzanite; the curation includes pendants, neckwear, earrings, and bracelets. The versatile range of stunning pieces, priced from USD 300 onwards, caters to all generations and forms of love, including friendship, self-love, and family.

In the gifting season, consumer spending is expected to reach a record high of USD 25.9 billion. Tanishq is dedicated to delivering exceptional gifting experiences to its customers. With its innovative and seamless online and in-store services, the brand is poised to meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers.

Aditya Kejriwal, Marketing Head, International Business at Titan Company said, "We are excited to showcase jewelry from our latest curation of 'Shaped by Love' in our store in New Jersey. This embodies Tanishq's commitment to providing the finest jewelry, expertly crafted using the latest jewelry making techniques. Our aim is to celebrate love this gifting season and embrace the diversity of love in all its forms, offering unique and thoughtful gifting options for self and others, and to meet the evolving jewelry needs of the consumers."

The two-story, 3750 square foot Tanishq showroom located on Oak Tree Road in Iselin, New Jersey, opened its doors last month and offers over 6,500 unique designs in 18 and 22 karat gold and diamond jewelry, as well as solitaires and colored stones. During the grand opening, the store displayed its latest collections including "Color Me Joy," "Cocktail Jewelry Collection," "Romance of Polki," "Rhythms of Rain," "Moods of Earth," and "Alekhya."

Tanishq's new store in New Jersey has attracted customers from all over the East Coast, including far-flung locations such as Virginia, Maryland, Philadelphia, and Boston. Customers are impressed by the Signature Tanishq in-store experience and the exquisite jewelry on display. Tanishq also intends to expand its presence in the United States and Canada, with multiple cities being considered.

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewelry brand from the Tata Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service, and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. At Tanishq, jewelry is not just a product, but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold and diamond jewelry strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment to excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of 'The Most Trusted Jewelry Brand in India' by the Trust Research Advisory. Tanishq currently has a presence of 400+ stores and is India's most trusted jewelry brand with an extremely high brand recall.

Website: www.tanishq.co.in

Instagram and Facebook: tanishqusa

Contact Number: +1(848)999-2587

Store Address: Tanishq Showroom, 1429 Oak Tree Road, Iselin, New Jersey 08830

Media Contact:

Keeret Singh Heer

Keeret@thegutenberg.com

(917) 940-3294

Aditi Mallick

aditi@thegutenberg.com

Saumya Bharadwaj

saumya@thegutenberg.com

Tanishq logo (PRNewsfoto/Tanishq) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tanishq